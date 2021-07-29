‘This is not over’: Van-Tam says autumn and winter will be ‘bumpy’ as record amount are pinged by app

The UK is likely to face “bumpy periods” in the autumn and winter months as the Covid pandemic rumbles on, Jonathan Van-Tam has warned.

The deputy chief medical officer for England said those in both government and the media who were declaring the pandemic over were wrong.

“I’ve heard people say in the media that this is all over. I wish it were so,” he said while answering questions from members of the public live on the BBC News channel.

The quotes come as cases reached above 30,000 per day again.

A total of 31,117 coronavirus infections were logged on Thursday, 22% lower than the 39,906 cases registered last week.

Meanwhile, the number of people being told to self-isolate has reached another record high, with almost 700,000 alerts sent to Covid app users in England and Wales.

The so-called “pingdemic” saw a further rise last week, with 689,313 alerts sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app telling them they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest NHS figures, for the week to July 21, are an 11% rise on the previous record high of 619,733 alerts a week earlier.

Professor Van-Tam said recent bravado was overly-optimistic and warned the public to brace itself for potential resurgences of the virus later this year.

“This is not all over bar the shouting. I hope the worst is behind us, but I think it’s quite possible we will have one or two bumpy periods in the autumn and winter,” he said.

Responding to a question from a primary school teacher over whether schools will have to close again for remote learning, Professor Van-Tam said nobody knew if there would be a full fourth wave of Covid but as summer ended things would get tougher.

Not only would colder temperatures and more indoor gatherings create better conditions for coronavirus to spread, but it would also allow the resurgence of other respiratory viruses which normally flare up during the winter.

“With the lockdowns we had over the last winter, we completely shut out pretty much all the other respiratory viruses.

“And if we don’t have further lockdowns – and I hope we don’t – I think other viruses like flu are also going to come back this winter.”

As a result, it would be just as important for people to get their flu jabs as well as any third booster Covid vaccinations in the autumn and winter, he urged.

Earlier this month, the Joint Council on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) issued interim advice to the NHS to begin preparations for a Covid vaccine booster programme from September.

The experts on the JCVI are so far recommending everyone over 50, as well as all adults who would normally qualify for the flu jab, should be given a third dose of a Covid vaccine to buttress immunity against coronavirus as the NHS enters its busiest period.

Although plans have not yet been finalised, NHS bosses are reportedly considering delivering both the normal flu jab and third Covid booster vaccines in a single session, with a shot in each arm.

“We want to be on the front foot for Covid-19 booster vaccination to keep the probability of loss of vaccine protection, due to waning immunity or variants, as low as possible – especially over the coming autumn and winter,” Professor Van-Tam said at the time.