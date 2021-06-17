Millions of UK workers could be given the right to work from home permanently, under reported government plans to introduce legislation that would bar many bosses from forcing employees into the workplace.

The proposals, which are being considered by ministers, would mean employers have to prove it is essential for staff to be in the workplace if they are to require them to physically attend, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

The government is said to be planning on consulting on the plan during the summer, with a view to potentially introducing legislation later in the year.

At present, employees have the legal right to request flexible working after working for an employer for at least 26 weeks. Employers can reject an application for several reasons, including that it would incur extra costs on the business and that it would affect quality and performance.

Although the proportion of people working remotely from home more than doubled in 2020, remote workers still remained a minority of the UK’s workforce. Figures by the Office for National Statistics show that a quarter (25.9 per cent) of respondents worked remotely at some point in the week leading up to the survey, compared to 12.4 per cent the previous year. The proportion of those working from home rises dramatically in London, with 46.4 per event saying they had done so.

Under the latest proposals to expand flexible working, office workers could reportedly gain the “default right” to work remotely, with a Whitehall source telling The Daily Mail: “We are looking at introducing a default right to flexible working. That would cover things like reasonable requests by parents to start late so they can drop their kids at childcare.

“But in the case of office workers in particular it would also cover working from home – that would be the default right unless the employer could show good reason why someone should not.”

The issue has divided government ministers, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson both being strong proponents of returning to the office. In an interview with TheTelegraph earlier this year, Mr Sunak claimed staff may quit their jobs if they are not allowed to work from the office.

In contrast, Michael Gove, the cabinet office minister, appears to be more accepting of the ways the pandemic has changed work patterns.

“I suspect it may be the case that we may see different workplaces allowing people to work from home at certain points as well as coming into the office. I suspect there may be changes to the way that we live,” Mr Gove told the BBC earlier this week. “We won’t go back to the status quo.”

The Cabinet Office was contacted for comment.