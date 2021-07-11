Anti-lockdown protests have forced a vaccination centre in Brighton and Hove to postpone jabs this weekend.

NHS Brighton and Hove CCG announced that vaccinations on Hove Lawns were being postponed due to the team facing “disruption during the anti-lockdown measures protest in the city.”

Social media footage shows protesters, including anti-vaccination campaigner Piers Corbyn, surrounding a health service bus on Saturday.

The statement said: “To ensure that everyone is able to receive their vaccine safely and without any pressure put upon them, we are postponing the Hove Lawns vaccination service today (11 July).”

However, Brighton and Hove residents will be able to access vaccinations at a walk-in vaccination service at Brighton Racecourse from 2.30pm to 6.30pm. There will also be walk-in services every day next week, including at the Brighton Centre from 8.30am on Monday.

Brighton and Hove has experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with the area recording 423.5 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to July 5, according to data analysis by the PA news agency.

Noting the rise in cases in the city, Brighton and Hove council leader Phelim Mac Cafferty, said: “…It is incredibly disappointing to see the irresponsible actions of a few putting in danger the many.

“We reaffirm our city’s need to keep our population safe and we won’t be deterred from our important vaccination programme by the acts of cowards spreading misinformation.

“We encourage everyone to take up both vaccinations at the earliest point they can. Our proud tradition as a city is that we work against adversity and we won’t be deterred from fighting the pandemic together.”

In a video shared on social media, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen celebrating a vaccine bus driving away on Saturday.

He says: “Clear off you scum, clear off you disgusting specimens of humanity, clear off, go home.”

Additional reporting by Press Association