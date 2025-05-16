Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emergency services are working to free cattle trapped inside an overturned livestock lorry on the M1 motorway near Lurgan, Co Armagh. The incident, involving approximately 40 cows, occurred Friday morning and has led to the closure of the motorway in both directions.

The M1 has been closed in both directions while the operation is underway, and will remain so for “several hours.”

David Doherty, area commander for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), said the lorry driver is "safe and well," confirming that the operation to free the remaining cattle is ongoing.

Mr Doherty told the BBC Nolan Show: “At the minute, we have 30 firefighters on scene, we have appliances form Dungannon, Portadown and Armagh.

“We have two specialist animal rescue teams…and we have our specialist rescue team.

“We have an overturned lorry. Thankfully, the driver is safe and well.

open image in gallery There are 40 cows trapped inside the lorry, rescuers say ( Getty/iStock )

“There are 40 cattle trapped in the lorry, we are carrying out an extraction of those animals.

“We have a rescue plan in place we are off-loading those animals into another vehicle and we will transport them away safely.

“It is a challenging operation at the moment. Unfortunately, both ways of the motorway are currently closed, and may be for several hours.”

He added: “We have vets on scene at the minute to do an assessment on the animals.

“It is a multi-agency programme, and we have DAERA looking after the animal welfare.

“It will be a protracted operation. A large vehicle like this with two decks, which has obviously been affected by the impact of the crash.

“It is quite a comprehensive operation, that is why our specialist crew are here assisting our normal crews.

“It is quite a complex task for our firefighters.”

Mr Doherty said rescue workers were moving as quickly as possible to free the cows.

He said: “We have to bring them out onto a safe environment, where we can put them onto another vehicle where they won’t be exposed to any further harm.”

The PSNI said the motorway closure is in place from junction 12 at Birches off the Dungannon Road junction and junction 13, known as Beatties junction, near the Black Island Road turn-off.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A closure remains in place on the M1 following an overturned lorry near junction 13 between Tamnamore and The Birches.

“Motorists travelling city-bound on the M1 are advised to leave the motorway at junction 15, the Moy Road roundabout, and travel through Armagh before joining the M12 at Portadown.

“The opposite applies to those travelling countrywards.”

A Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “The department is aware of the accident and whilst our vets are not required on the scene at the moment, we have offered support and resources to those on the ground.

“The incident remains ongoing.”

In a separate incident, the M1 is also closed following a collision closer to Belfast.

A PSNI statement said: “Road users are advised that a collision on the M1 eastbound, between Finaghy and the Blacks Road, city-bound, is causing delays.

“Please seek an alternative route if possible.”