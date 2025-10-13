Former Olympic coach charged with rape and sexual assault of a child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Olympic coach has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a child.

Jose Vicente Leiva-Modahl, 65, who also goes by the name Vicente Modahl, is accused of a number of sex offences, alleged to have taken place between 2012 and 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The Norwegian national, the husband of former Commonwealth Games 800m champion Diane Modahl, is accused of two counts of raping a child and five counts of sexually assaulting a child.

He is also charged with two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of assault by penetration of a child, the CPS said.

He is further accused of two counts of raping an adult female, two counts of sexually assaulting an adult female, one count of causing an adult female to engage in sexual activity, two counts of assault by penetration of an adult female and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour.

The CPS said all charges relate to the same woman.

Deputy chief crown prosecutor James Bolton-Smith said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Vicente Leiva-Modahl for a number of serious sex offences, including offences relating to child sexual abuse.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with Greater Manchester Police as they carried out their investigation.”

Modahl will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.