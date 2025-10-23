CQC chief executive steps down amid maternity inquiry at NHS trust he used to run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief executive of England’s hospital regulator has stepped down following the announcement of an independent inquiry into maternity care at the NHS trust he previously led.

Sir Julian Hartley, has left his role at the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after raising concerns that his position “may undermine trust and confidence” in the regulator.

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced an inquiry into Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust after a BBC investigation revealed the deaths of at least 56 babies and two mothers over the past five years may have been prevented.

Hartley was chief executive of the trust being investigated for 10 years until 2023.

He said it was an “incredibly difficult decision” to leave his position but feels his current post “has become incompatible with the important conversations happening about care at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust”, which includes the time he was chief executive there.

open image in gallery Sir Julian Hartley previously led Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA )

He said: “I am so sorry for the fact that some families suffered harm and loss during this time.

“I will be giving whatever support I can to the inquiry into maternity services at Leeds, so families get the transparency and answers that they need and deserve – and I want to avoid my connection with the trust impacting on CQC’s work to rebuild people’s confidence in the regulator.”

He added that he is “hugely proud” of his work at the CQC since he joined at the end of last year.

“I leave grateful for the part I was able to play and confident that the better approach being built will be owned, and informed, by colleagues, providers and stakeholders with a shared vision.”

Professor Sir Mike Richards, chair of the CQC, said: “While Sir Julian’s departure will be a huge loss to CQC, I understand his concerns that his previous role at Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust may undermine trust and confidence in CQC’s regulation.

“I am grateful to him for making this unselfish decision in recognition of the need for the regulator to be visibly held to the highest standards.”

Recruitment for Hartley’s successor will begin shortly.

Mr Streeting told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Thursday that he is “drawing up a potential list” of candidates to lead the Leeds inquiry.

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced an inquiry into Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust ( PA Archive )

“I listened to families in Leeds last week about the sort of person they would want,” he said.

Following the announcement of the inquiry, the parents said they felt gaslit, dismissed and even blamed for what went wrong, and have called for Donna Ockenden to lead the probe.

However, Mr Streeting said the senior midwife will not be appointed as she is leading work on maternity services in Nottingham, Shrewsbury and Telford.

He said: “If I could clone her, I would. But the challenge I’ve got – and it’s not just in Leeds, but in other parts of the country – because Donna has earned the trust of the families that she’s working with, everyone wants Donna.

“And I understand that, and I have huge respect for her, but I’ve got to make sure that when firstly protecting the work that Donna is already doing, but I’ve also got to build a wider team of people too.”

LTH is one of 14 trusts included in a rapid maternity investigation led by Baroness Amos, which was ordered by Mr Streeting last month.

He said: “I feel this enormous pressure on my shoulders to make sure that I’m doing everything I can, as fast as I can, to improve the quality of maternity services and Valerie Amos is a hugely experienced and respected leader, both in Government diplomacy and in higher education.”

Mr Streeting added: “We’ve also got the Leeds inquiry up and running because I was persuaded by families and by the data, that that trust is such an outlier – and it’s one of the largest trusts in Europe – that we had to look specifically at failures there.

“We’re going as quickly as we can. There is improvements taking place every day – 10,000 babies are born every week in this country, and the vast majority are delivered safely, without any problems.

“But I want to end this culture where we accept infant mortality in a way that other advanced economies and health systems simply do not do.”