Biscuits and crackers recalled as moth larvae found in snack

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK’s food watchdog has urged Brits to avoid a certain brand of biscuits and crackers as they could contain moth larvae.

The Foods Standards Agency issued an official recall notice yesterday for Daylesford Organic Organic Rye, Spelt & Raisin Crispbreads and Daylesford Organic Savoury Biscuit Selection as they are unfit for human consumption.

Moth larvae are small, caterpillar-like pests which later develop into moths.

Rajwinder Ubhi, head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), said: “Daylesford Organic Rye, Spelt & Raisin Crispbreads and Savoury Biscuit Selection have been recalled by the business because the crispbreads have been contaminated by moth larvae, making the products unsafe to eat.

“Consumers should follow the advice in the published recall notice and contact Daylesford Organic directly if they have purchased the product.”

The product was declared unfit for human consumption (Dayelsford Organic)

The company - Daylesford Organic - has asked customers who have purchased the food products to not open or eat the products.

Instead, you should return them to the store you bought them from for a full refund - you will not need a receipt to return the product. The contaminated crackers and biscuits have also been removed from sale.

It comes after Tesco recalled a batch of Christmas stuffing last month because of the possible presence of moths.

The grocer’s 130g Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix had a best before date of September 2024 but was deemed unfit for human consumption.

It was understood that the moths may have got into the stuffing mix through one of the raw ingredients.