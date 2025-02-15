British couple detained in Iran are named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Britons Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who have been detained in Iran, said they are “united in our determination to secure their safe return”, in a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The couple, in their early 50s, were reportedly on a trip across the world on motorbikes and had been due to end their journey in Australia.

They were arrested in January and detained on unspecified security-related charges, and have been pictured meeting the British ambassador Hugo Shorter at the public prosecutor's office in Kerman.

In a statement, their family said: "We would like to take this opportunity to address the distressing situation concerning Craig and Lindsay Foreman who are currently being detained in Kerman, Iran. This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time.

"We are actively engaging with the British government and relevant authorities, working diligently to navigate the complexities of this matter. The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return.

open image in gallery Lindsay Foreman had been documenting their travels on social media ( Foreign Office )

"We truly appreciate the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community, which has provided us with strength and encouragement as we face this ordeal."

They added: "Thank you for your understanding, compassion, and continued support."

The BBC reported that the couple had crossed into Iran from Armenia on 30 December and had planned to be in Pakistan on 4 January.

After visiting the cities of Tabriz, Tehran and Isfahan while sharing their journey on social media, they had been due to arrive in Kerman but failed to check into their hotel.

Posting on Facebook, Mrs Foreman acknowledged that travelling to the Iran, against Foreign Office advice, and to Pakistan was risky and "slightly scary".

She wrote: “Despite the advice of friends, family, and the FCDO (which strongly advises against travel to Iran for British nationals), we’ve chosen to keep moving forward.

open image in gallery Craig Foreman and his partner were travelling the world on their motorbikes ( Foreign Office )

“Why? Because we believe that, no matter where you are in the world, most people are good, kind humans striving for a meaningful life.Yes, we’re aware of the risks. But we also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson earlier said: "We are providing consular assistance to two British nationals detained in Iran and are in contact with the local authorities."

With regards to travelling to Iran, their website says: "British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention," advice says. "Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you."

This is a breaking story... more to follow.