Two teenagers killed in tragic three-vehicle crash just before Christmas

Two teenagers have been killed in a three-vehicle crash in Northumberland just days before Christmas.

Northumbria Police said a Suzuki Vitara, a Range Rover Evoque and a Ford Focus collided on the A192 Hartford Bank in Cramlington at 9.30pm on Friday.

Corey Mavin, 15, and Connor Lapworth, 18, both of Blyth, died following the crash.

Emergency services found Lapworth dead inside the Suzuki, while Mavin suffered serious head injuries inside the same car. The 15-year-old was rushed to hospital but died on Saturday.

Two other men, aged 41 and 17, who were also in the Suzuki, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital, where they currently remain.

The 36-year-old female driver of the Range Rover suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, while the 52-year-old female driver of the Ford Focus was left uninjured.

Northumbria Police said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the families of the two young people who have lost their lives.”

The force said it is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, such as dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident, to come forward. They should use the ‘Report’ page on police’s website or call 101, quoting NP-20231222-1120.

More follows on this breaking news...