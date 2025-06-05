Woman arrested after police find bodies of 37 dogs at Essex home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 25-year-old London woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after the discovery of 37 dead dogs.

Essex Police confirmed the woman was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation. Authorities also found the remains of four additional animals at the scene.

Officers, together with staff from the RSPCA and Basildon Council, discovered the 37 dead dogs during a joint visit to a property in Crays Hill, Billericay, last month.

A 25-year-old man, Ovaeed Rahman, of Hope Road in Crays Hill, Billericay, was last month charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Rahman is also charged with an offence contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and three counts of fraud by false representation.

He appeared before Southend Magistrates’ Court last month and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Basildon Crown Court on June 9.

A second man, who was arrested on suspicion of fraud relating to transfer of ownership of dogs and animal cruelty offences, has been conditionally bailed until July.

Police said that 21 live animals were recovered.

The force said that following information provided by a member of the public, officers from Essex Police and the RSPCA carried out further investigations at the Crays Hill location on Wednesday.

The original scene had been stood down on May 14.

Police said the remains of four further animals were identified when buildings were dismantled by the landowner, with liaison with Essex Police.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We are now working to respectfully remove these remains from the scene and the Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team will work to establish if they are linked to our investigation.”

Inspector Steve Parry, of Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the concerns of the local community.

“We would ask people not to speculate and allow us to carry out our complex and thorough investigations.”