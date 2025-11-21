‘Incomprehension’ at death of young man in Dundalk crash, mourners told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds gathered in a rural village in Co Meath for the funeral of one of the five young people who died in a car crash in Co Louth at the weekend.

Mourners were told that there is “incomprehension” at the death of Alan McCluskey, 23, from Drumconrath, who was a “caring” friend.

Alan was one of a group of friends who were travelling in a Volkswagen Golf to Dundalk for a night out on Saturday when the car crashed.

Alan and his girlfriend Chloe McGee, 23, from Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan, and their friends Dylan Commins, 23, from Ardee in Co Louth; Shay Duffy, 21, from Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan; and Chloe Hipson, 21, from Bellshill, Lanarkshire, Scotland were killed in the crash.

Ahead of Alan’s funeral on Friday morning, dozens of tractors lined the main street of Drumconrath and crowds gathered along the streets of the village.

Alan’s sisters and parents placed their hands on the wooden coffin, bearing a yellow licence plate with Alan’s name on it, as it was carried into the packed church.

Irish President Catherine Connolly was among the mourners at Peter and Paul’s Church and shook hands with Alan’s parents and three sisters.

Local parish priest Father Finian Connaughton told mourners that he was holding a little ceremony in the church when the “horrible news” of the crash was breaking last Sunday.

He said that he baptised Alan, and was there for his first communion and confirmation.

He said the sense of disappointment and loss at his death was “beyond words”.

The community had gathered in grief, anger and confusion, and “carrying a burden that at times, seems unmanageable and almost overwhelming”, he said.

“Even as we carry out the funeral rituals, there is still an air of disbelief, incomprehension that this is happening, happening to someone who sat in these benches two Sundays ago, someone we saw driving his van down the street a very short time ago.”

For the symbols, Alan’s parents Martin and Bernie brought up photos of the family and of Alan with his girlfriend Chloe to represent “the people he loved most, who shaped him, supported him and meant everything to him”, his brother-in-law Conleth McAlinden said.

Alan’s sisters Tracey and Kellie brought up drumsticks and some of his records, including those of Luke Combs, AC/DC and Christy Moore, represented his love for music and the soundtrack to moments of his life.

Alan’s work boots, his hard hat and his favourite tape were brought up to represent “the work that Alan loved so much” and “the passion he had for doing a job well”.

A yellow licence plate made by Alan’s friends represented his love for cars and machinery; his pint glass for “the craic he had with the boys”; and his favourite shirts for nights out were also brought up.

Models of a teleporter, a John Deere and cows were brought up to represent his love of farming and the work “that brought him so much pride and joy”.

An Emirates plane ticket and a camera showed his love for “experiences and seeing the world”.

Alan’s sister Sharon sang Angel and read out a reflection about her brother, the youngest in the family, who she called “the miracle boy”.

Father Connaughton said that Alan was religious, and attended mass most Sundays.

“Other stories I heard over the past few days show a very caring side to his nature. Ever on the lookout for lads that might be mixing with the wrong company,” he said.

“In the house the other morning, I was asking Martin, trying to pick up bits and pieces I could talk about today. I said to Martin, ‘You mentioned something there about looking after lads’.

“The next thing a young fella from the end of the door says “he saved me”. And I said, “what’s the story?”

“He said “I was only after starting in secondary school and I got in with the wrong crowd and was heading in the wrong direction.

“Alan took me aside and said ‘Now you leave those crowd, get your self sorted out’.

“I said ‘What age were you then?’ ‘Fourteen.’ ‘What age was Alan?’ ‘Fourteen’.”

“Even at that stage, on the lookout for his friends.”

A funeral is to be held for Dylan Commins at 2pm at Church of the Nativity of Our Lady in Ardee later on Friday.

The funerals of Chloe McGee and Shay Duffy will be held in Co Monaghan on Saturday.