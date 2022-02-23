Deputy Met Police commissioner asks Priti Patel to review Cressida Dick’s ousting

The deputy Metropolitan Police commissioner has asked Priti Patel to review the ousting of Dame Cressida Dick.

Sir Steve House told London’s police and crime committee that Sadiq Khan did not follow the necessary procedures in the run-up to the commissioner’s sudden resignation on 10 February.

“There’s a clear procedure in statute laid down to allow the removal of a chief officer,” he said.

“It’s not been followed in this instance, it’s not even been initiated. Due process has not been followed and instead we’ve seen matters played out in the media.

“Because of this I’ve written to the home secretary to ask her to have a review carried out of the events that have taken place.”

Dame Cressida said she was “left no choice” but to resign after Mr Khan expressed a lack of confidence in her leadership.

The mayor of London had demanded a plan for addressing issues with the Metropolitan Police’s culture and public confidence following a damning report into misogynist and racist behaviour at Charing Cross police station.

It came after a succession of scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard, which sparked two ongoing inquiries.

The Independent understands that Dame Cressida submitted her response, but Mr Khan was unhappy with its contents and did not believe the commissioner had grasped the scale of the problems.

The commissioner had been due at a regular meeting with the mayor of London at 4.30pm that day but did not attend and informed him of her resignation instead.

Sir Steve said he and many officers were “very surprised” at the events, adding: “Only a few months ago the mayor was a strong advocate for a three-year extension for this commissioner’s contract.”

Former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick inspects police cadets at a passing out parade in Hendon (Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Dame Cressida was due to leave her post in March but was given a two-year extension by the home secretary, to run until 2024.

Her sudden resignation left the Home Office scrambling to start a recruitment process, which is expected to take months.

Sir Steve said the “indefensible” messages sent by officers at Charing Cross police station had been under investigation for four years and that the mayor’s office for policing and crime (Mopac) had been briefed.

“The text messages cannot have been a surprise to the mayor,” he added. “I feel extremely sad, sad for my boss that her police career and lifetime of public service ended in this way.”

Sir Steve said Scotland Yard accepts the “grave impact of recent events” and was committed to rooting out officers with “abhorrent and unacceptable views”.