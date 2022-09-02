Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mayor of London “constructively dismissed” Dame Cressida Dick as the Metropolitan Police commissioner and did not follow due process, a review has found.

A report commissioned by Priti Patel said Sadiq Khan’s actions leading up to her shock resignation did not follow “due process”, but the mayor disputed the findings and called the review “biased”.

Sir Tom Winsor, the former chief inspector of constabulary, concluded: “The Commissioner is not an employee of the Mayor, but she was in effect constructively dismissed by him.”

The report said that people acting on behalf of Mr Khan told Dame Cressida that he “intended publicly to announce his loss of trust and confidence in her, and intended to commence the statutory removal process” on 10 February, following a series of scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard, photographing of dead women’s bodies and racism and misogyny at Charing Cross police station.

It said the commissioner was left in a position whereby she felt that she had no option but to announce that she would step aside”.

“The mayor’s actions on 10 February 2022 failed to respect the dignity of the commissioner as an individual, and as the holder of high public office,” the report added.

“He did not act in accordance with the legislative scheme, still less its spirit.”

Representatives of the mayor said that previous Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Ian Blair had resigned in similar circumstances when Boris Johnson was mayor in 2008.

Mr Khan claimed the review was “clearly biased and ignores the facts”, adding: “On the former commissioner’s watch, trust in the police fell to record lows following a litany of terrible scandals.

“What happened was simple – I lost confidence in the former commissioner’s ability to make the changes needed and she then chose to stand aside.

“Londoners elected me to hold the Met commissioner to account and that’s exactly what I have done.”

The report’s release came little over a week before the new commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, takes up his post.

Scotland Yard has been put into special measures in the interim period, and criminal cases involving several officers, including Wayne Couzens, are ongoing.