Crew hired for ship with largest cocaine seizure were under ‘financial pressure’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several men hired by an international organised crime group in Dubai to crew a ship with the largest cocaine seizure in Irish history were under financial pressure and succumbed to the temptation to earn thousands, a court has heard.

The Special Criminal Court in Dublin heard the circumstances of how the men became involved in the massive drug trafficking operation on the MV Matthew, which was found to be carrying more than 2.2 tonnes of cocaine in September 2023.

Eight men admitted their roles in trying to smuggle cocaine worth over 157 million euros (£132 million).

The ship was intercepted and seized following a massive joint Defence Forces, garda and customs operation.

The Irish Army Ranger Wing has been praised in court for putting their lives at risk when they boarded the vessel in severe weather conditions while the crew attempted to steer the ship to high seas.

Six of the men arrested on board the MV Matthew had ignored repeated warnings from the LE William Butler Yeats naval vessel.

Two other men were rescued from a boat that was bought in Castletownbere, which had been purchased to collect drugs from the main vessel.

Ukrainians Mykhailo Gavryk and Vitaliy Vlasoi, both 32; Iranians Soheil Jelveh and Saeid Hassani, 39; Filipino Harold Estoesta, 31, and Dutch national Cumali Ozgen, 49, all pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply on board the MV Mathew between 24 and 26 September 2023.

Ukrainian national Vitaliy Lapa, aged 62, with an address at Rudenka, Repina Str in Berdyansk, pleaded guilty to attempting to possess cocaine for sale or supply between 21 and 25 September 2023.

Jamie Harbron, aged 31, of South Avenue, Billingham in the UK, also pleaded guilty that on a date between September 21 and September 25, 2023, both dates inclusive, he attempted to have cocaine in his possession for the purpose of sale or supply, an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Colman Cody SC, counsel for Lapa, told the sentence hearing that his client was not aware of the full scale of the operation and did not have full knowledge of the operation or the structures of the criminal organisation.

The married father-of-two was told he would be paid 5,000 euros for his involvement in the operation.

Lapa had been in the merchant navy and had previously worked on fishing boats. He had recently retired and was a pensioner in Ukraine.

Detective Superintendent Keith Halley agreed that Lapa was at the lower end of the structure.

Estoesta was the second officer on board the vessel, who said he had met some of the crew in Venezuela.

The court heard how some members of the hired crew were distracted at night while those from the criminal enterprise had loaded some of the cargo containing drugs on to the vessel.

They claimed that they had been entertained with alcohol while the so-called spare parts were being transferred on to the ship.

Estoesta admitted he was concerned it was more than spare parts, as he saw armed men on the other ship, which was offloading the large cargo.

He said he didn’t argue as he was terrified and was alone in the ocean. He thought the cargo may have contained contraband, like weapons or cigarettes.

His barrister, Michael Hourigan, said that he had a genuine fear of the consequences if he did not follow orders.

Vlasoi, a 33-year-old sailor, became involved in the operation after he was contacted when he posted his sailing credentials online.

The court heard that he is married with a five-year-old child, who is now living in Ireland with the accused’s mother.

Paul O’Higgins SC for Vlasoi told the court that his client’s “realisation” of the situation came too late when he discovered that the enterprise was being run at a higher level by people not on the ship.

He told gardai that there were outside forces in control.

He was told he would be paid 5,000 euros for his part in the operation. Mr O’Higgins said that his client found himself in a vulnerable financial position as he tried to provide for his family during the war in Ukraine.

Hassani, a third officer on board the vessel, qualified from maritime college in 2009 and had been at sea constantly for over a decade.

Mark Lyam SC, for the 40-year-old, told the court he is married with a six-year-old daughter, and that he had financial responsibility to provide for his family, including medical care.

Mr Lyam said he succumbed to temptation because of that financial pressure and wanting to spend more time with his family.

The court was also told that he sent a text to someone in Dubai thanking them for the opportunity.

Hassani, who was airlifted from the boat, was described as being the lowest rank in terms of officers.

Meanwhile, Michael O’Higgins SC, counsel for Harbron, described his client as a drug abuser who was “induced” into the operation to clear a drug debt.

Described as being a last-minute entry into the enterprise, he was offered a 10,000 euro reduction on his drug debt of 20,000 euros.

From Scotland, the court heard how Harbron, who was on board the second ship, the Castlemor, had no sailing experience, was not able to operate the radio and was not able to locate the life vest on board.

Mr O’Higgins said he had no role in organising, financing or giving directions.

Harbron suspected the cargo on board the larger vessel was drugs, but he said he was shocked when he saw the size of it.

Brendan Grehan SC, counsel for Dutch national Ozgen, admitted to having loaded three crates of drugs onto the vessel and also played a part in trying to burn drugs by getting paint thinners.

He said he expected to earn a bonus of between 50,000 euros and 100,000 euros.

Mr Grehan said that Ozgen, who had no sailing experience, has a son with a serious health issue following an operation on a brain tumour.

“It was partly the attraction in terms of getting involved in that he would get money to help (his son) out,” Mr Grehan added.

He told the court that his client was involved in a misguided attempt to get money for his family.

Keivon Sotoodeh, junior counsel for Jelveh, told the court that his client is a 51-year-old with two adult children.

Mr Sotoodeh said Jelveh was simply following orders and accepts he got himself involved in this, however, he “wasn’t at the top of the food chain”.

The matter has been put back to July 4.

The men have been remanded on the same terms and conditions.