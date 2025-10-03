Family of Oldbury rape victim condemn ‘horrific’ attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a Sikh woman who was subjected to a “racially motivated” rape in the West Midlands have said they will not be able to rebuild their lives until those responsible are caught and convicted.

In a statement issued to the PA news agency through the Sikh Federation UK, the family of the woman described her ordeal as horrific and thanked community organisations for their support.

The Sikh community has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to charges and convictions, while the Crimestoppers charity has put up a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the rape of the woman in Oldbury, Sandwell.

Crimestoppers said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was attacked in the Tame Road area, close to the M5, shortly before 8.30am on Tuesday September 9.

In their statement, the woman’s family said: “No one should have to go through this horrific ordeal.

“Cases of racially aggravated rape are rare, but should never be swept under the carpet.

“The Sikh community organisations that have been directly supporting us have been amazing and are keeping up the pressure on the police and others to do their job.

“We need to rebuild our lives and stay strong as a family. This will only be possible when we know the perpetrators are behind bars.”

West Midlands Police said the inquiry into the attack is ongoing and appealed for members of the public who have not yet spoken to officers to come forward with information.

Officers are seeking information from anyone who may have seen two white men in the area. One had a shaved head, was of heavy build, and was reported to be wearing a dark sweatshirt and had gloves on.

The second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip.

A police spokeswoman said on Friday: “We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and have dedicated officers working flat out on this investigation.

“The victim is at the heart of our inquiries and we continue to have specialist officers supporting her during this traumatic time.

“We have set up a dedicated public portal and would urge anyone with dash-cam or doorbell footage that might help our investigation to upload to the portal.

“Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, is supporting this investigation by offering a £20,000 reward for information they exclusively receive that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the rape.”

The Sikh Federation UK, which is urging people to write to their MP to voice their concerns about anti-Sikh hate, said the offence in Oldbury and an attack on two elderly Sikh taxi drivers in Wolverhampton are “indicative of the growing racial hatred and violence faced by the most vulnerable in the Sikh community”.