Activists hold protest at Crooked House Pub rubble as builders move on to site

Protesters have organised a sit-down protest in the remains of the Crooked House Pub just before demolition staff and machinery moved on to the site.

A lorry owned by Putnam Construction Services was delayed by a protest on the lane leading to the now-demolished pub on Monday, more than two weeks after it was gutted by a suspected arson attack.

The burnt-out shell of the landmark pub, famed for its wonky walls and floors due to mining-related subsidence, was demolished within 48 hours of the blaze on Saturday, August 5.

Workers at the site told reporters that work had begun to “clean” and store bricks at the site and assess any asbestos risk from the rubble. South Staffordshire Council is liaising with the contractor after workers moved on to the site in Himley, near Dudley, West Midlands.

But more than a dozen campaigners demanded access to the lane leading to the rubble to witness the work taking place. Two of the protesters sat in the path of a lorry and trailer exiting the site and another vehicle attempted to enter Crooked House Lane.

Holding a protest banner, Jane Baker, 59, from nearby Halesowen, said: “We’re doing this, and all the people who have arrived today, because we care very much about our heritage, our history and the Crooked House.

“She’s always stood there at the bottom of this lane. She means a lot to us all. What’s happened is wrong and we need to make a stand, all of us.

“We just want her back where she was. It’s affected all of us, far and wide. We just want it rebuilt – by hook or by crook.

“We’re making a stand for a very iconic building. This is why we are sitting in the road.”

Famed as “Britain’s wonkiest pub”, the Crooked House had fascinated tourists and locals alike since the 18th century. Constructed in 1765 in the Black Country village of Himley, near Dudley, it was originally used as a farmhouse on Oak Farm.

Calls have been made to rebuild the pub brick-by-brick (PA)

Following a mining subsidence in the 19th century, one side of the building subsequently measured approximately 4ft lower than the other. The modern-day owners used this as an opportunity to create its quirky optical illusions, with pennies and marbles appearing to move uphill along the bar.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street called for the pub to be “rebuilt brick by brick (using as much original material as possible)” in a letter to the council, with fans campaigning for the reconstruction of the landmark building, mobilising to create a Facebook group which now has more than 18,000 members.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi urged anyone with concerns about issues at the site to continue to report them to his office.

Staffordshire Police said it received reports that a group of protesters had turned up at the site and officers were “in attendance as a precaution and to reassure the community”.

Pictured, the burnt-out remains of the Crooked House Pub (PA)

The force said: “We recognise the strength of local feeling following the loss of a significant cultural landmark.

“Our investigation is live and ongoing. A CCTV trawl, forensics and witness accounts continue to be worked through as we try to piece together the circumstances which led to the fire.”

A statement from the local authority on Monday read: “The council is aware of a contractor onsite and is engaging with the site owners and contractors to investigate what works are taking place.

“We are still currently ascertaining all the facts so cannot comment any further on this specific matter.

“The council is still investigating the full incident and formalising next steps and we cannot comment on any element of the ongoing investigation, so that we do not potentially prejudice our enforcement action. We will provide updates on our website as soon as we are able.”