A major search is under way after a 14-year-old boy went missing while swimming in the River Mersey on Sunday night.

Merseyside Police say the boy became separated from a group of friends while swimming near the Seaforth Radar Tower off Crosby beach, Waterloo, and has not been seen since.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 7pm and a cordon is in place on the beach, near to the radar tower.

The coastguard, police, fire and rescue units, helicopters and the ambulance service were all involved in the search overnight.

On Monday morning, a pathway to the tower is cordoned off while a rescue boat is out in the river near the tower, once used to track vessels in the shipping channel.

A coastguard plane has also been seen searching the waterway.

The force said: “We are asking people to avoid the area at this time, whilst the emergency services, including the coastguard and North West Ambulance Service, continue searching for the missing boy.”

A reporter at the Liverpool Echo, Dan Haygarth, posted on X shortly after 9.30pm: “By my count there are 5 ambulance vehicles, 6 fire engines and at least 3 police vehicles in the vicinity.

“More are stationed further along the beach and a coastguard helicopter has been circling.”