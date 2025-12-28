Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An alleged victim of historical sexual abuse is facing a lengthy wait for justice as the crown court backlog has seen his case adjourned for two years.

The man from the West Midlands, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that he reported the alleged crime in July 2018, nearly 40 years after it occurred.

West Mercia Police then took two years to interview the alleged perpetrator, he said, and the Crown Prosecution Service did not lay a charge until April 2024.

The case came before a judge in the region in July this year.

However, on arriving at court for the trial to get under way, the judge adjourned the case until July 2027, nine years after the complainant made his report.

He is one of the thousands to be affected by the crown court backlog, which the Government said it hopes to reduce through measures including plans to limit jury trials.

open image in gallery David Lammy has announced plans to scrap jury trials for some cases ( PA Wire )

The complainant said he was unhappy at the long wait after preparing himself for proceedings to get under way.

“I just didn’t have the words. I was dumbfounded ... It’s incomprehensible that it’s happening, after all this time,” he said.

“The weeks leading up to [the trial], I wasn’t in work, I just didn’t have enough time for anything else. I didn’t have room for all of that.

“Then to be told on the Monday, it’ll be Tuesday, then it was Wednesday and then on Wednesday Victim Support rang to say the previous court case had taken too long and it has been shelved until 2027.

“I said ‘why aren’t I just the next one along?’ Well it doesn’t work like that. So all the way through the system, victims of particularly historic abuse are pushed down, pushed back all the time, and that’s before you get to the court process and that pushes you back as well.”

Recent statistics published by the Ministry of Justice show the court backlog had risen by 9 per cent to 79,619 year-on-year.

The number of outstanding cases has been at an ever-growing high point since early 2023, with long waits to cases affected by the Covid pandemic.

open image in gallery The complainant said he was dumbfounded at the long wait ( PA Archive )

However, a shortage of criminal lawyers, and historic reductions in the number of sitting days, and the closure of crown courts in the last 15 years have also had a large impact.

Government projections indicate that the backlog could reach 100,000 by 2028.

This has led Justice Secretary David Lammy to announce large-scale reforms, including the removal of juries from a number of trials in England and Wales.

The automatic ability to appeal against magistrate court verdicts to a crown court is also being repealed.

The alleged victim said he was supportive of the Government’s proposals to limit jury trials, as he believed it could get more consistency in verdicts.

However, he said his main concern was getting his day in court.

He said: “I want justice, I know what happened, the other person knows what’s happened.”

On the backlog, he said: “You just wonder what the hell we’re doing. It’s people’s lives they’re mucking around. They always blame it on Covid or something like that, but it’s so many delays now other than Covid now too.”

open image in gallery MP Helen Morgan said the backlog is impacting victims’ mental wellbeing ( PA )

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said: “The huge backlog in our courts is denying victims the justice they deserve, and I’ve heard from countless constituents about the serious impact court delays have.

“These long waits undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system and allow too many criminals to get away with it.

“It also means victims and witnesses can withdraw from proceedings, or their recollection of evidence fades over time.

“It can also impact victims’ mental wellbeing as well as that of defendants awaiting trial.

“The Government needs to invest and modernise our courts system to tackle the backlogs and reduce the number of people on remand.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said their thoughts were with the complainant who “like so many, is facing an unacceptably long wait for justice”.

They added: “It is exactly why the Government is combining bold reforms, extra investment and tackling inefficiencies to address the huge court backlog so victims get the swifter justice they deserve.”

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Due to court proceedings being active it would not be appropriate to comment on this specific case.

“However, rape and serious sexual offences are among some of the most complex and sensitive cases officers investigate, and we remain absolutely committed to delivering justice for victims.”

The case continues.