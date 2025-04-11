Nursery worker charged with manslaughter over toddler’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 22-year-old nursery worker has been charged with the manslaughter of a “beautiful, happy and easy-going” 14-month-old who died following an incident in Dudley.

West Midlands Police launched an investigation after Noah Sibanda died following an incident at Fairytales Day Nursery in Bourne Street, on December 9 2022.

Kimberley Cookson, who was a nursery practitioner, has been charged with one count of gross negligence manslaughter, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Fairytales Nursery Limited has been charged with one count of corporate manslaughter and failing to comply with a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act, prosecutors said.

The CPS added that Deborah Latewood, 54, who was the director and business owner, has been charged with one count of failing to comply with general duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Noah’s parents paid tribute to him through police, saying: “Noah was a beautiful, happy and easy-going little boy and we miss him very much.”

The nursery was closed by Ofsted, along with other linked premises, on December 14 2022, after the watchdog said “children may be at risk of harm” and suspended its registration.

Six women were initially arrested in connection with the investigation in the weeks after Noah’s death.

Police said the four others who were arrested will face no further action.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by West Midlands Police, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of a 14-month-old child at a nursery in Dudley.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Noah Sibanda at this time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The defendants will appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on May 13.