Six charged with terrorism offences over supporting Palestine Action
They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Six people have been charged with terrorism offences in connection with supporting banned group Palestine Action.
The offences relate to allegedly arranging public demonstrations in London, Manchester and Cardiff, as well as managing 13 Zoom meetings, between July and August in support of the proscribed group, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
The charged individuals are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
According to the CPS, they are:
– Timothy Crosland, 55, from Southwark, south-east London, who is charged with three counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and three counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.
– Patrick Friend, 26, of Grange in Edinburgh, who is facing two counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation and one count of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.
– Gwen Harrison, 48, from Kendal, Cumbria, who is accused of four counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.
– David Nixon, 39, from Barnsley in South Yorkshire, charged with five counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, one count of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.
– Dawn Manners, 56, from Hackney, east London, accused of three counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, two counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and two counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.
– Melanie Griffith, 62, from Southwark, south-east London, who is facing seven counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.
It comes ahead of a planned protest on Saturday where organisers have said they are expecting more than 1,000 people to demonstrate in support of Palestine Action in London’s Parliament Square.