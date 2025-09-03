Six charged with terrorism offences over supporting Palestine Action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people have been charged with terrorism offences in connection with supporting banned group Palestine Action.

The offences relate to allegedly arranging public demonstrations in London, Manchester and Cardiff, as well as managing 13 Zoom meetings, between July and August in support of the proscribed group, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The charged individuals are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

According to the CPS, they are:

– Timothy Crosland, 55, from Southwark, south-east London, who is charged with three counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and three counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Patrick Friend, 26, of Grange in Edinburgh, who is facing two counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation and one count of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Gwen Harrison, 48, from Kendal, Cumbria, who is accused of four counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– David Nixon, 39, from Barnsley in South Yorkshire, charged with five counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, one count of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Dawn Manners, 56, from Hackney, east London, accused of three counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, two counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and two counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Melanie Griffith, 62, from Southwark, south-east London, who is facing seven counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

It comes ahead of a planned protest on Saturday where organisers have said they are expecting more than 1,000 people to demonstrate in support of Palestine Action in London’s Parliament Square.