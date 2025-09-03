Six charged with terrorism offences over supporting Palestine Action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people have been charged with terrorism offences in connection with supporting banned group Palestine Action.

The offences relate to allegedly arranging public demonstrations in London, Manchester and Cardiff, as well as managing 13 Zoom meetings, between July and August in support of the proscribed group, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The charged individuals have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

According to the CPS, they are:

– Timothy Crosland, 55, from Southwark, south-east London, who is charged with three counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and three counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Patrick Friend, 26, of Grange in Edinburgh, who is facing two counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation and one count of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Gwen Harrison, 48, from Kendal, Cumbria, who is accused of four counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– David Nixon, 39, from Barnsley in South Yorkshire, charged with five counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, one count of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Dawn Manners, 56, from Hackney, east London, accused of three counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, two counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and two counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Melanie Griffith, 62, from Southwark, south-east London, who is facing seven counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

They were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police, which is when campaign group Defend Our Juries – who have organised a series of demonstrations in support of Palestine Action – said five of its spokespeople had been arrested.

The charges come after Anthony Harvey, 59, appeared in private at Oban Sheriff Court in Scotland earlier on Wednesday accused of addressing a private meeting to encourage support for a proscribed organisation – Palestine Action.

Detective Chief Superintendent Helen Flanagan, head of operations for the Counter Terrorism Command, said: “The six charges today, as well as the man charged in Scotland, have come about as a result of a proactive investigation into suspected activity linked to Palestine Action.

“While we cannot comment further on these specific cases now that they have been charged, I do want to reiterate that there are potentially serious consequences for those who are found guilty of an offence under the Terrorism Act.

“I therefore urge anyone considering showing public support towards Palestine Action, or indeed any other proscribed group, to reconsider.

“We know there is a great strength of feeling towards the situation in Palestine and thousands have been able and continue to be able to express their views through protest and demonstrations, without breaking counter-terrorism laws.

“Palestine Action is clearly proscribed as a terrorist group, and those showing support for this particular group, or encouraging others to do so can expect to be arrested, investigated and prosecuted.”

The latest charges come ahead of a planned protest on Saturday where organisers have said they are expecting more than 1,000 people to gather in London’s Parliament Square, holding signs saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

This follows a number of demonstrations over the summer in which more than 700 people have been arrested and 114 charged.