Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A fire has broken out at a block of residential flats in south London, as 60 firefighters tackle the blaze.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters attended the scene on Whitehorse Road in Croydon at around 5pm on Wednesday afternoon, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said, after receiving over 30 calls about the fire.

Part of the first, second, third and fourth floors of the five-storey block of flats are alight, the LFB confirmed.

One eyewitness wrote on Twitter: “Avoid White Horse road in Croydon, at the West Croydon end, as there is a massive fire.”

Allan Brown, 44, who lives and works in Croydon and witnessed the fire, said: “From where I was standing, which was quite close at one point, many residents, including children, could be seen running from the building’s lower floor, with some residents trying to get back into the building.

“This was before the fire department arrived with the first two engines.

“There were residents leaving the building and trying to get back into it, but the blaze was very high.

“We had to clear the area due (to) the smoke that filled the area.

“In total there was six fire engines and various amounts of police and ambulance in the scene within five minutes.”

Another eye-witness told the Independent she saw what she said looked like three flats “completely burnt out”.

“I saw some firefighters inside the buildings too,” said Irene Danso. “I hope the people are okay,” she said in a video posted to Twitter.

The fire brigade said around 80 people left the building and has advised people to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A video posted on Twitter appeared to show long queues of traffic backed up along the road in west Croydon, as the London Fire Brigade warned road closures are expected to be in place for a number of hours this evening while firefighters tackle the blaze.

In an update posted on their website, the London Fire Brigade said: “Eight fire engines and around 40 firefighters are responding to a flat fire on Whitehorse Road in Croydon.

“Our Control Officers have taken over 30 calls about the fire. People are advised to avoid the area. Crews from Croydon, Woodside, Wallington and surrounding stations are in attendance. The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Station Commander Chris Young, who is at the scene, said: “Around 80 people left the building.

“Road closures are expected to be in place for a number of hours this evening and we’re urging people to avoid the local area.”

More follows on this breaking news story....