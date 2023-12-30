Two men killed and two others fighting for life after Croydon house fire

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have died and two others are fighting for life after a house fire in Croydon.

Another man was injured in the blaze which destroyed a two-storey end-of-terraced house on Friday night, while two others self-presented at hospital.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at 10.48pm on Friday December 29 to a house fire in Sanderstead Road, South Croydon. Officers attended along with LFB and the London Ambulance Service.

“Two men, no further details, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to inform their next of kin.

“A third man was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

“A fourth and fifth man later self-presented at hospital. One of the men is in a life-threatening condition and the other has since been discharged. The cause of the fire is under investigation by LFB and police.”

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: “The Brigade was called at 10.39pm and the fire was brought under control by 00.16am. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Croydon, Purley, Woodside, Norbury and Wallington fire stations attended the scene.”

Police are currently trying to trace their family.

