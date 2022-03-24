The Office of Rail and Road said it is prosecuting Transport for London, FirstGroup-owned Tram Operations Limited and driver Alfred Dorris for alleged health and safety failings relating to the 2016 Croydon tram crash.

A jury concluded last year that the seven people died as a result of an accident and were not unlawfully killed.

The passengers died after a tram derailed near Sandilands tram stop in south London on 9 November 2016.

Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, and Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, and Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, 35, both from Croydon, were killed.

The crash expelled several passengers through the broken windows, according to a 2017 report by the Rail Accidents Investigation Branch (RAIB).

On its 10th day of deliberations at Croydon Town Hall, south London, the 10-person jury reached a unanimous conclusion that the seven deaths were a result of an accident.

It has been believed that the tram driver fell into a “micro-sleep” soon before the crash happened. TheCrown Prosecution Service had concluded in 2019 that “the evidence does not support” gross negligence manslaughter charges being brought against driver Alfred Dorris.

More to follow...