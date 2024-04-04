Croydon hospital put on lockdown after woman and police officers ‘exposed to poison’
Parts of Croydon University Hospital were closed off after two police officers and a woman were exposed to ‘poison’
A London hospital was put on lockdown after a woman was rushed to A&E over fears she had ingested poison.
Croydon University Hospital was closed off after the woman was rushed in by the London Ambulance Service at around 3.46am on Thursday.
Two police officers were exposed to the “hazardous substance” and are also under observation, the Metropolitan Police said.
A police spokesperson added: “Police were called at 3.46am by London Ambulance Service to reports of a woman having ingested poison at an address in Thornton Heath.
“The woman was taken to a south London hospital by LAS where she was found to be in possession of a possible hazardous substance.
“Officers and the London Fire Brigade attended Mayday Hospital and safety cordons and closures were established while specialist officers examined the item and safety procedures were enacted.
“Ambulances and emergency vehicles were given access to the hospital throughout the incident response. Road closures have since been lifted and the incident stood down. There were no arrests.”
A spokesperson for Croydon Health Services NHS Trust said: “Following an incident in Croydon this morning (Thursday 4 April) we have treated a small number of patients, including two police officers for chemical exposure.
“This was an isolated incident and Croydon University Hospital has remained open for patients throughout.”
