Animal rights activists were dragged out by Crufts security as they tried to disrupt the annual dog competition.

The dogs and their owners were evacuated from the floor as an animal rights protester burst past security onto the Birmingham NEC arena floor at the 2024 event on Sunday.

He was grabbed and dragged away from the competitors by security as he attempted to unfurl a ‘Boycott Breeders’ banner.

Protesters are removed from the arena during the fourth day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA Wire)

She eventually lost her grip on the front railing and was escorted away from the arena to applause and shouts of “Get Out” from the dog-loving audience.

Animal rights group Peta said a supporter holding a sign reading Boycott Breeders attempted to storm the arena floor before the winner was announced, while activists also unfurled a banner in the stands among the audience with the same message.

The protesters tried to unfurl a ‘Boycott Breeders’ banner (Jacob King/PA Wire)

A spokesman for The Kennel Club said: “There was a protest incident involving Peta at Crufts and they were swiftly removed to ensure the safety and welfare of the dogs and owners, who are our main priority.

“Far from perpetuating the homeless dog crisis as Peta claims, Crufts is a unique platform which educates millions of visitors, and viewers on Channel 4, about how to get the right dog for your lifestyle, so that all dogs, whether rescue dogs or puppies, have a home for life.

“We celebrated hundreds of rescue dogs at Crufts this year, and have a dedicated rescue dog area, as well our Discover Dogs zone, which help would-be owners to find the right dog or puppy for them and make responsible choices about this life-long decision.

“We are at the forefront of improving dog health and invest in research, develop health tests and educate breeders, owners and judges about the importance of ensuring health is their top priority.”

Australian Shepherd Viking won Best in Show (Getty Images)

An Australian shepherd was crowned best in show at the ever-popular event. Three-year-old Viking, from Solihull, Birmingham, beat 24,000 dogs from around the world over the last four days to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday.

Viking, co-owned by Melanie Raymond, John Shaw and Kerry Kirtley, was the winner of the pastoral group earlier in the show.

Ms Raymond, a third-generation dog breeder who lives just three miles from the showground, said: “We all dream of winning best in show at Crufts.”

Zen, a Jack Russell Terrier from Japan, wins the second place on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show (REUTERS)

Asked if he lived up to expectation, she said: “He did actually, I should never doubt him because he always gives me everything and you come in and he’s like ‘yep, come on let’s do this’.

“So he loves every minute of it.”

According to dog welfare and training body The Kennel Club, the breed was developed in America as a sheepdog to work on the ranches and is “very successful in the show ring” because of their “attractive colours and athletic movements”.

A nine-year-old Jack Russell terrier named Zen, from Japan, who earlier won the terrier group, was named reserve dog.