Body of missing man found after 45-day landfill search

The body of a missing man has been found by police at a landfill site in Essex.

Cumali Turhan, 46, was last seen in The Globe pub in Rainsford Road, Chelmsford, in the early hours of November 19 and was feared murdered.

Officers discovered Mr Turhan’s body on Saturday after 45 days of scouring the landfill site and his family have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, of Essex Police, said the investigation has been “extremely challenging”.

The force has said 38-year-old Ceyhan Dinler, who left the UK from London Stansted Airport on the day Mr Turhan was last in contact with anyone, is wanted in connection with Mr Turhan’s disappearance.

open image in gallery The body of missing Cumali Turhan has been found at an Essex landfill (Essex Police/PA) ( PA Media )

A second man, Ciprian Ilie, who is homeless, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court last month charged with assisting an offender.

The 44-year-old wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit and wiped tears from his eyes as he appeared in the secure dock.

Ilie was assisted by a Romanian interpreter as the court clerk read two charges to him.

open image in gallery 38-year-old Ceyhan Dinler, from Chelmsford, who is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cumali Turhan ( Essex Police/PA Wire )

He pleaded not guilty to a count of assisting an offender between November 18 and November 20 2024.

The defendant also denied preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Judge Christopher Morgan remanded Ilie in custody until September 15 2025 when he is due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Essex Police said information suggests Mr Turhan may have been in Barista, a bar and restaurant in Duke Street, Chelmsford, after he was at The Globe, but that CCTV does not show him leaving Barista.

He was reported missing to police on the evening of November 19 after he did not arrive at work.