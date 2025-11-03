Major incident declared as train derails in Cumbria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train has derailed in Cumbria and a major incident has been declared.

Emergency services are working to get passengers off the train safely, but there are no reported injuries.

Avanti West Coast said its 4.28am service from Glasgow to Euston came off the tracks at 6.10am near the village of Shap, which is on the West Coast Main Line.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared.

She told LBC Radio: “I have been informed of this incident within the last half an hour or so.

“We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely.”

The incident is likely to cause disruption “for a number of days”, Avanti West Coast said.

A spokesperson added: “At 06.10hrs today, 3 November, the 04:28 Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston was reported to have derailed at Shap in Cumbria.

“Our priority is the wellbeing of everyone who was on board and getting them safely off the train. We are assisting emergency services who are on the scene.

“As a result, all lines are blocked north of Preston. Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.

“We’ll provide further information in due course, but it is likely there will be significant disruption to our network for a number of days.”

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had sent paramedics to the scene.

NWAS said: “Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria following a report by a train driver.

“There are no reports of injuries and we’re working to safely move the passengers off the train. We will provide further updates as soon as we can.

“At present, we’re unable to run trains between Preston and Carlisle. We’re urging passengers to check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.

“We’re very sorry to those whose journeys have been impacted this morning and appreciate your patience while we work to reopen the line. Our top priority is the safety of passengers and staff on the West Coast Main Line.”