Cyclist dies on 54 mile London to Brighton charity bike ride

Local police are investigating after a man died on the 54-mile London to Brighton Bike Ride.

A cyclist in his 60s died in the Smallfield area of Surrey while taking part in the charity event on Sunday morning.

It is not known exactly what happened to the man at this stage and police are appealing for information after opening an investigation. The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Road closures were also in place in Surrey where it happened, close to Gatwick Airport.

Surrey Police said in a statement: “Officers were called at 09:56 this morning (18 June) by South East Coast Ambulance service who were responding to a medical emergency on Redehall Road in Smallfield, involving a cyclist who had been taking part in the London to Brighton cycle ride.

“The cyclist, a man in his sixties, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“Road closures were put in place and Event Marshalls redirected the route for remaining cyclists, the road closures have since been lifted and all roads are open.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward to help our investigation into the circumstances of this incident. If you have any information which could help, please contact us quoting PR/45230067249.”

The British Heart Foundation (BHF), which runs the annual charity bike ride, shared a statement to say they are “incredibly sorry” to hear of the man’s death.

The charity posted its full statement on Twitter, which said: “We are so incredibly sorry that one of our riders tragically died while taking part in today’s London to Brighton Bike Ride, and our deepest sympathies are with the rider’s loved ones.

“The next of kin have been informed and an investigation is being carried out in conjunction with the police and local authorities.

“With a heavy heart we share this news. Our team do not have any more information right now but please do keep their family and friends in your thoughts.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined the ride in 2022 (PA Wire)

Charmaine Griffiths, who is CEO of the British Heart Foundation, said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the rider’s loved ones.”

Road closures were later lifted, but one person tweeted they had noticed the road had been closed “longer than usual” even with the event going on.

The London to Brighton Bike Ride is the oldest event of its kind in Europe. Taking place on Father’s Day this year, the event saw around 10,000 riders taking part.

The ride starts on Clapham Common in South London and finishes up on Brighton seafront all in aid of the BHF’s research.