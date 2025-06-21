British man arrested on suspicion of spying and terrorism offences in Cyprus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British man has been arrested on suspicion of espionage and terrorism offences in Cyprus.

The man is reported to have kept the RAF Akrotiri base on the island under surveillance and is alleged to have links with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, local media reported.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are in contact with the authorities in Cyprus regarding the arrest of a British man.”

open image in gallery Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Akrotiri in December ( PA Archive )

RAF Akrotiri is the UK’s most important airbase for operations in the Middle East.

The Philenews website said the man was arrested on Friday following intelligence suggesting he was planning an imminent terrorist attack.

He is alleged to have lived in a flat in Zakaki, Limassol, close to Akrotiri and was observed near the base carrying a camera with a long lens and three mobile phones.

Local reports suggested he was Azerbaijani, but the UK Foreign Office said it was working with the authorities over the arrest of a Briton.

RAF Typhoon jets from Akrotiri were used to defend Israel from Iranian drone and missile attacks last year, although they have not been involved in the current fighting between the two Middle East rivals.

The base is also used for flights as part of Operation Shader to counter Islamic State militants.

In a sign of some of the more sensitive activity at the base, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Akrotiri in December last year and said “quite a bit of what goes on here can’t necessarily be talked about all of the time”.

Security at RAF bases is under scrutiny after Palestine Action protesters entered the Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire and vandalised two aircraft.

RAF Brize Norton serves as the hub for UK strategic air transport and refuelling, including flights to RAF Akrotiri.