Dachshunds should no longer be bred with ‘exaggerated’ features, new guidance says

Sausage dogs should no longer be bred with often harmful exaggerated features to make them “look cute”, The Kennel Club has said.
The organisation confirmed it was changing its tightening its rules for breeding Dachshunds after the dogs saw a “huge increase” in popularity in recent years, describing it as “the breed of choice for advertisers, on social media and with celebrities”.
As the authority on breeding standards, the Kennel Club last updated its stance in 2014, also advising against exaggerated features but specifying that sausage dogs’ bodies should be “moderately long and low”.
The guidance now instead stipulates that Dachshunds should be “moderately long in proportion to height”, in a move aimed at cracking down on the breeding practices which can cause the dogs back problems.
Their bodies should have “enough ground clearance, not less than one quarter of the height at the withers, to allow free movement”, according to the updated guidance, which The Times reported was drawn up in consultation with the Dachshund Breed Council.
The Kennel Club, which organises Crufts, said it hoped these “small but important” changes to its rules – concerning six different kinds of Daschund – will “ensure they cannot be misinterpreted”.
“Dogs with over-exaggerated physical features are one of The Kennel Club's biggest priorities and all breed standards, which are a detailed guide to breeders and judges to what a breed of dog should look like, are regularly reviewed,” a spokesperson said.
“These reviews take place by looking at ongoing breed specific health information and are explicit that any physical exaggerations should be avoided.
“Dachshunds have been impacted by a huge increase in popularity over recent years, largely due to them being the breed of choice for advertisers, on social media and with celebrities.
“This has meant that certain exaggerated examples of the breed that may be perceived to look ‘cute’, can gradually become seen as normal and desirable, when in fact it could mean that they are more predisposed to back pain and disc disease.
“These small but important changes have been made to the Dachshund breed standard with the aim to ensure they cannot be misinterpreted and that any dogs within the Kennel Clubs sphere of influence are being bred with their health and welfare as the absolute priority.”
The British Veterinary Association (BVA) estimates that one fifth of all sausage dogs will show signs of intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), with research suggesting very long miniature Dachshunds have double the risk of slipping a disk by the age of five compared with the shortest dogs of the same breed.
“If you think about it mechanically, it's a lot of weight to be carrying on a very long part of your body. Their backs go and they end up unable to walk. It's a real problem,” Daniela Dos Santos, vice-president of the BVA, told The Times.
Meanwhile, their popularity has soared among pet owners, with more than 14,000 pedigree puppies registered by the Kennel Club in 2020 in comparison with 7,200 in 2016.
The Kennel Club spokesperson added: “While some dachshund varieties have become increasingly popular, our advice is the same when considering buying any puppy.
“Potential owners should do their research and find a good breeder who places health and welfare at the top of their agenda, is aware of any health concerns and uses the relevant tools and health schemes to breed the healthiest puppies.”
Additional reporting by PA
