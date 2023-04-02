Father dies of sepsis caused by flesh-eating bug after ‘noticing spot on his leg’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A father of two died after contracting a flesh-eating bug that led to sepsis, leaving his young family devastated.

Brett Dymond, 38, started to feel unwell just days before he died on Mother’s Day after experiencing hallucinations and noticing a spot on his leg that began to swell.

His wife Charlene called 111 and he was told to go to the hospital where doctors discovered he had contracted sepsis from Necrotising Fasciitis – a rare and life-threatening flesh-eating infection that can occur if a wound gets infected, and Haemolytic Strep A.

Father Brett Dymond with his two sons Reiss (16) and Tommy (2) (Supplied)

The family is uncertain how Mr Dymond caught the infection but medical staff said the bug can be found in soil. Relatives believe that he may have caught it through the spot on his leg while doing gardening or garage work.

Mr Dymond’s family said the hard-working father of two boys, Reiss, 16, and Tommy, 2, went to work the day he started feeling unwell but his condition deteriorated on 16 March.

When he went to the hospital, Mr Dymond was said to be initially laughing and joking with medical staff but his condition soon took a turn for the worse.

“As the evening went on it got really bad,” Mr Dymond’s cousin Kelly Smith told The Independent. “His major organs started to fail so they put him in an induced coma just to give him some kind of hope.

“Following from that he ended up having two cardiac arrests because he went downhill so quickly – that was on the Friday.”

Mr Dymond, who owned a plumbing business, was monitored closely and was said to be one of the worst cases of sepsis the intensive care unit had seen in five years.

Brett was described by his family as a hard working and loving father and husband (Supplied)

He started to show signs of recovery on the Saturday, but another major cardiac arrest caused significant brain damage leaving the family to have to make a heartbreaking decision.

“They had two options,” Ms Smith said. “They could amputate all his fingers and legs that had gone black [from sepsis] and he’d be brain dead or they could turn off the machine.

“So they turned the machine off.”

Brett’s death came as a complete shock to his family after he deteriorated in a matter of days (Supplied)

She added: “It went so quick, it was so sudden and unexpected. None of us expected that, it’s awful.

Ms Smith said the family was still in shock about his rapid decline and death. “Brett was 38, he has a small child. I was shocked. I thought initially he was going to be okay he’s going to pull through. It was devastating to hear.”

Ms Smith said she had just started getting close to her cousin after the pair reconnected at his wedding just before the pandemic. She said his wife Charlene has been struggling to cope with his death.

Brett got married just before the pandemic (Supplied)

“She’s absolutely devastated, she can’t function as normal at the moment,” Ms Smith said.

The family has launched a GoFund Me campaign to help his young family with funeral expenses.

“He was just a hard-working, loving husband. He was a great cousin, really funny, really kind thoughtful man. He was really kind and he’d do anything for everybody. He was one of a kind,” Ms Smith said in tribute.