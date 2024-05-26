Daffy duck, coconuts and raccoons: When do memes, emojis and gifs become hate crimes?

Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

From a man being taken to court for posting a raccoon picture on social media to a British-Asian woman being charged after holding a placard depicting ministers as coconuts, concerns are mounting about how criticising politicians can land Black and Asian people with criminal records.

Increasingly, emojis and memes are being used as a form of political criticism, in these cases to call out members of an ethnic minority who are perceived as pandering to white supremacism. But a number of people have been investigated by the police as a result of using terms like ‘coconut’, ‘c**n’ and ‘tap-dancer’ to criticise public figures who share the same ethnicity.

Critics believe they are making legitimate points, while those on the receiving end have said the images amount to racial abuse.

Those making complaints about the images are using anti-racist legislation. But campaigners are concerned the law is being weaponised against people from minoritised communities who have expressed critical views on social media, particularly against right-wing politicians.

The accused could face sentences of up to two years in prison if convicted.

Michael Buraimoh, chief executive of campaigning group Race on the Agenda campaigning group, told The Independent: “It is deeply troubling to see anti-racist legislations meant to protect members of our community increasingly being weaponised against us.

“‘Racism’, whilst notoriously difficult to define, generally involves individuals with more power oppressing or victimising those with less power. The decision to open a police probe into a social media dispute between two members of our racialised and generally marginalised community is wholly disproportionate.”

Social media use can have real and unintended consequences for people posting ( Getty )

A number of images depicting coconuts, raccoons and tap dancing have been used online by Black and Asian users.

Insulting language is used among Black and Asian people to describe other people from minoritised communities who are perceived as being sympathetic with white supremacist agendas.

’Coconut’ and ‘raccoon’ or ‘c**n’ are used to imply that a member of a minority community is acting as an apologist for racism, with coconut suggesting the person is brown on the outside but white on the inside.

Being described in such terms is no compliment. However, is it worthy of criminalisation? This is where the debate rages on.

For example, a raccoon emoji on Twitter landed a Black man in court earlier this year in a case revealed by The Independent. In March, he was acquitted of hate crime charges.

The man, aged 26 at the time, was reported to the police for posting the image during a heated exchange with a politician who is also of ethnic minority heritage, in September 2022.

Following the police complaint and further enquiries, the man was charged with racially aggravated malicious communications and appeared in Wood Green Crown Court in February. However, a jury returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict on both counts after a three-day hearing.

Another Black man was recently investigated by the police after his tweet of a Daffy Duck tap-dancing emoji led to a police complaint during an online row about race.

Suella Braverman has been acused of stoking racial tensins over her comments about Palestine marches ( Getty Images )

The HR professional, who has asked not to be named for fear that he may lose his job, became the subject of Metropolitan Police enquiries that lasted seven months, and was interviewed under caution and questioned at work.

“I’m going to be brought down by a Daffy Duck GIF? I felt anger ,” he told The Independent, defending his use of the GIF as “critique of political ideology”.

This particular GIF image and the idea of a ‘tap dancer’ is often used within Black communities to describe a Black person who aims to appease racists by denying the existence of racism, while appearing to be amenable, entertaining or both.

As well as raccoon emojis and tap-dancing GIFs, coconut imagery is also used online in the context of political criticism of Black and Asian politicians, as well as in conversations.

This week, Marieha Hussain, a British-Asian woman, was charged with racially-aggravated public disorder after being pictured holding a banner depicting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman as coconuts, while attending a pro-Palestine march in November. She is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.

Ms Hussain’s case has fuelled a debate about the extent to which terms likes ‘coconut’ and ‘c**n’ are racist when used by people in minority communities.

Suella Braverman came under fire for “stoking racial tensions” with offensive rhetoric about Black and Asian communities when she called pro-Palestine protests “hate marches”, while Mr Sunak has been criticised for presiding over divisive policies such as his Rwanda deportation pledge.

Activist and political commentator Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu says the term ‘coconut’ should not be considered a hate crime ( PA Archive )

In light of these cases, campaigners are raising concerns that anti-racist legislation is now being weaponised against ethnic minority groups .

Dr Asim Qureshi, Research Director at advocacy group CAGE International, which has advocated for Ms Hussain, said: “We have reached late-stage Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, where legislation enacted to ostensibly protect minorities from racial discrimination, is now being weaponised against people of colour for expressing their political views.

“It is why CAGE International focuses on the systemic, rather than seeking to ameliorate a broken system of injustice. Racism never went away, it was just subverted by racists into being something that could become everything except doing the actual work of anti-racism”.

People falling foul of the law are largely being questioned and prosecuted under the Malicious Communications Act of 1988 that makes it illegal in England and Wales to “send or deliver letters or other articles for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety”.

Black and Asian people are already arrested and prosecuted at higher rates than their white counterparts and comprise 27 per cent of the prison population despite making up only 18 per cent of the England and Wales population, according to government data.

There are concerns that police clamping down on such language means that people from minoritised communities, already more at risk, face a heightened risk of imprisonment.

The National Black Police Association (NBPA) recently told Channel 4 that laws designed to crack down on racial hate speech are being weaponised against ethnic minorities.

Shaun Bailey says Black politicians face criticism for both being ‘too Black or not Black enough’ ( REUTERS )

“I think the increase is probably due to the external environment and the polarised communities that we see ourselves in at the minute,” Andy George, NBPA President, said.

“I think policing needs to make sure that we don’t get caught up in anything like a culture war, we make sure that we stay impartial.”

Many commentators say that terms like ‘coconut’, ‘c**n’ and ‘tap-dancer’ are not racist when used intra-communally within Black and Asian communities.

Lawyer Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu told The Independent that the term did not amount to a hate crime or racism. She said: “misappropriation of ‘coconut’ by institutionally racist structures like the police is intentional and solely to push an agenda of white supremacy”.

Moreover, critics of police complaints have pointed to the example of Tory donor Frank Hester’s comments calling for Diane Abbott to be shot, adding that she makes him want to hate all Black women. They have argued that senior Conservative Party politicians’ apparent failure to report him to the police for hate speech while suggesting that he should be forgiven, contrasts with the treatment of the men at the centre of emoji-gate and the Daffy Duck debacle.

Conversely, concerns have been raised that terms like ‘coconut’ are indeed racist and warrant police intervention.

Sunder Katawala, founder of British Future thinktank, said it is “no way to make a political argument” and “unlawful racist abuse”.

Lord Shaun Bailey, a Conservative peer, expressed sympathy with Black politicians who report other Black and Asian people to the police for calling them names like ‘coconut’ - though said he would not do that.

“What’s interesting being a Black politician is you get it from both ends - you’re either not Black enough or you’re too Black. And that leads to comments such as ‘coconut’, ‘Bounty’. On a personal level, if you’ve been attacked so much, you have to say ‘enough is enough’,” Lord Bailey recently told Channel 4.

“Is it hypocritical that I haven’t reported people from the Black community (to the police)? I would say no because that’s a personal decision and I understand the pressures that might cause on my community.”

It is unlikely the debate will be settled any time soon. After all, complaints to the police about language used by people within marginalised groups go back more than a decade.

In 2010 Liberal Democrat councillor Shirley Brown was found guilty of racial harassment after she called her political opponent, South Asian Conservative Jay Jethwa, a “coconut” during a debate at Bristol City Council the year before.