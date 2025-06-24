Tributes to ‘legendary’ defence barrister Courtenay Griffiths KC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British legal world has paid tribute to “legendary” defence barrister Courtenay Griffiths KC, who has died at the age of 69.

Jamaica-born Dr Griffiths was among the first black lawyers to be awarded the then-Queen’s Counsel status and rose to become a most prominent and formidable force at the criminal bar.

He defended in many high-profile criminal trials after he was called to the bar in July 1980 and awarded silk in 1998.

Notable cases included the Pc Keith Blakelock murder trial, the Brighton bombing and the Damilola Taylor murder trial.

In 2007 he represented former Liberia president Charles Taylor in his war crimes trial in The Hague and also sat as a part-time judge.

Barrister Laurie-Anne Power KC, of 25 Bedford Row, said: “He was the single most influential figure in my legal career.

“He epitomised brilliance, intellect and fearlessness in equal measure.

“He considered it his duty to open doors and provide opportunities to those who might not otherwise have them.

“He was unapologetic about changing the landscape of the bar.

“As an advocate, there was simply no-one better.

“He commanded the attention of anyone and everyone in the courtroom.

“He had it all in abundance.

“But behind the advocate was a gentle, kind, and selfless man who loved the law.”

Ms Power said she first met Dr Griffiths at a law fair in 1998 and he immediately asked her if she was Jamaican after sharing stories of their mutual love for the island.

She added: “He was my only mentor, in the true sense of the word.

“He hounded me into applying for silk and did not stop until I got it.

“He was a friend first and made me believe that I could achieve anything within the profession.”

ITV News senior correspondent Ronke Phillips said: “To watch Courtenay Griffiths in action at the Old Bailey was compelling.

“He was a skilled advocate. Sharp, clever and when needed, witty.

“Like all great barristers, he treated the courtroom as though he was the leading man in his own drama.

“His exchanges were often devastating for witnesses, but those of us on the press benches were delighted.

“He never failed to deliver the quotes we needed for our copy.

“Courtenay was charm itself. Serious about his work but never too serious to be friendly and always with a twinkle in his eye. RIP”

Writing on X, Jacqueline McKenzie, solicitor and partner at law firm Leigh Day, said: “Through his practice at Garden Court and 25 Bedford Row Chambers, he acted in major criminal and human rights cases, in the UK and overseas, and left an indelible mark of greatness on our profession, and on the world.”

Barrister Amina Graham, from 2 Hare Court Chambers, wrote on LinkedIn: “He demonstrated the importance of representation for me in my pursuit of a career at the Bar.

“I worked with him during my time at the Special Court for Sierra Leona where he represented Charles Taylor … a formidable advocate and an inspiration to so many.”

Dr Griffiths was a multi-award-winning barrister who spent the majority of his career between Garden Court Chambers and 25 Bedford Row.

In 2020, Dr Griffiths was handed an outstanding achievement award at the Legal 500 Awards and was given a lifetime achievement award at the UK Diversity Legal Awards in 2018.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate from Leeds Metropolitan University in 2005.