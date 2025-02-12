Veteran MP’s killer had Prevent case closed ‘too quickly’ – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A review into the handling of MP Sir David Amess’s murderer under the Government’s counter-terror programme Prevent found assessments were “problematic” and his case was closed too early, security minister Dan Jarvis has said.

Ali Harbi Ali had been referred to Prevent seven years before he killed the veteran MP on October 15 2021, but his case was closed in 2016.

The so-called Islamic State fanatic stabbed Sir David outside his constituency surgery in Essex and was sentenced to a whole-life order in 2022.

The Government promised to publish the Prevent Learning Review after the report into Southport killer Axel Rudakubana’s handling by the programme was published last week.

Mr Jarvis told MPs on Wednesday of Ali’s case: “The reviewer found that from the material reviewed, the assessment in terms of the perpetrator’s vulnerabilities was problematic, and this ultimately led to questionable decision making and sub-optimal handling of the case during the time he was engaged with Prevent and Channel.

“The reviewer ultimately found that while Prevent policy and guidance at the time was mostly followed, the case was exited from Prevent too quickly.”

Ali was first referred to Prevent by his school, Riddlesdown college, in October 2014, amid concerns over a change in his behaviour.

The learning review found that he “was an engaging student who had performed well at school and appeared to have a bright future”, but then “his demeanour, appearance and behaviour changed during his final two years at school”.

A month after the Prevent referral, in November 2014, he was moved on to the next stage of the anti-radicalisation scheme, Channel, working with experts in Islamist extremism.

By April 2015 he had exited Channel, when his risk of terrorism was assessed to be low.

One year later, he was again assessed as part of a police review and again his risk was found to be low, and his case was closed.

There were no further referrals to Prevent in the five years before Sir David’s murder in October 2021.

Mr Jarvis told the Commons that the learning review found six issues, including “problematic” record keeping; the rationale for certain decisions not being explained; responsibilities between police and the local authority being blurred; an outdated tool for identifying vulnerability to radicalisation being used; a failure to involve the school who made the referral; and only one intervention session being provided instead of two.

Difficult decisions in steering people away from radicalisation continue to be made every day, and with almost 60,000 Prevent referrals in the last decade, we owe it to all those affected, including those making the decisions, to take every opportunity possible to improve the system Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Matt Jukes

He also said a number of issues in Ali’s case would “most likely not be repeated today” as the reviewer found “significant changes” had been made since his referral, such as the introduction of statutory duties for Prevent and Channel under the Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015.

But Mr Jarvis added there are still a number of areas that could require further work to prevent future failures and that four recommendations made from the report have been “fully implemented” by the Home Office and counter-terrorism policing.

These included a single national referral form to encourage a consistency in referrals and training for police for the intelligence check stage.

Reacting to the report, head of Counter Terrorism Policing Matt Jukes said the review was clear where the management and handling of Ali’s case “should have been better”, adding work has been done since to act on the recommendations.

“Difficult decisions in steering people away from radicalisation continue to be made every day, and with almost 60,000 Prevent referrals in the last decade, we owe it to all those affected, including those making the decisions, to take every opportunity possible to improve the system,” he said.

“It is critical that we use reviews such as this to ensure the system works now, and in the future, so that other families are spared the pain felt by the loved ones of Sir David.”

Mr Jarvis informed the Commons that reforms to further improve the security and safety of MPs are being considered.

He paid tribute to the late Conservative Southend West MP and said he would not say his murderer’s name more than once.

He said: “Sir David Amess was a beloved member of this House, a hugely respected Parliamentarian.”

“His popularity extended right across the political divide. To win and keep the respect of those outside one’s own party is, as we all know, a rare accomplishment.”

Mr Jarvis later added: “His legacy lives on, not least in Southend, which now has the city status he campaigned so determinedly for.

“He will never be forgotten, and as the motto on Sir David’s memorial shield behind me states, ‘his light remains’.”

The review publication comes amid a call for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to extend the Southport murders inquiry to include Sir David and possibly other victims who were failed by the Prevent programme.

Writing on behalf of his family, Anna Firth, who succeeded Sir David as Southend West MP until 2024, said the publication of the report was welcome but “not sufficient”.

She wrote: “Whilst my primary concern is securing an inquiry for the Amess family, it is not just, fair or sensible to grant an inquiry to one group of families failed by Prevent, but not all. We are all equal under the law.”