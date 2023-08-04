Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MailOnline has suspended Dan Wootton’s column while allegations he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual images are investigated.

The GB News presenter, who has written a regular column for MailOnline since 2021, claimed to be the victim of a “witch hunt” after being accused of using fake online identities to trick men into sending him explicit images for tens of thousands of pounds.

Wootton has denied any criminal wrongdoing, although he has admitted to “errors of judgment in the past”.

The broadcaster, who hosted the Dan Wootton Tonight programme on GB News as scheduled on Thursday night without reference to the suspension, dismissed the allegations on his show last month as “simply untrue” and a “campaign to destroy my life”.

The allegations, first published last month by independent outlet Byline Times, include claims about alleged behaviour while he edited The Sun‘s Bizarre column, as well as claims of payments for explicit images and videos.

Following the claims, the publishers of MailOnline and his previous employers at The Sun said they were looking into allegations made against the New Zealand-born star.

A spokesperson for MailOnline publisher DMG Media said on Thursday: “We are continuing to consider a series of allegations which Dan Wootton – who has written columns for MailOnline since 2021 as one of several outside freelance contributors – has strenuously denied.

“The allegations are obviously serious but also complex and historic, and there is an independent investigation under way at the media group which employed him during the relevant period.

“In the meantime, his freelance column with MailOnline has been paused.”

Wootton began as a TV reporter at the News of the World before moving to ITV and The Sun (Getty Images)

The Sun has appointed lawyers to help its investigation into the claims.

In a letter to the Commons culture, media and sport committee earlier this week, the paper said: “We are investigating relevant matters raised by reports by Byline Times and The Guardian last week. We have appointed Kingsley Napley to assist.

“We take these allegations seriously but we are in no position to comment further and indeed we make no commitment to make any further comment depending on the outcome of our investigation.”

A Sun spokesperson added on Thursday: “We are looking into the allegations made in recent days. We are not able to make any further comment at this stage.”

Wootton’s last article was published for MailOnline on 29 June.

Byline Times has claimed it has evidence that Wootton had pretended to be a man named Martin Branning, and that two victims made criminal complaints to the Metropolitan Police.

Contacted by The Independent following the publication of the allegations, Scotland Yard said: “In June 2023, the Metropolitan Police was contacted with regards to allegations of sexual offences committed by a man.

“Officers are assessing information to establish whether any criminal offence has taken place. There is no police investigation at this time.”

During his time at The Sun, Wootton was best known for breaking stories including Megxit – the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties.

In his monologue on his show last month, Wootton said: “I would like nothing more than to address those spurious claims. I could actually spend the next two hours doing so, but on the advice of my lawyers I cannot comment further.”