A five-year-old boy has died in hospital after being pulled from the River Thames.

Daniel Alaby was reported missing after being seen playing with his brother at home in Thamesmead, south east London, at 5.30pm on Friday.

Police launched a frantic search, including using a helicopter, before a child was found in the river at 6.23pm.

The child, which police believe to be Daniel, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He was pronounced dead at hospital later that evening.

If you know Daniel and would like to leave a tribute or have been affected by this incident please contact Barney.Davis.Ind@independent.co.uk

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police issued an appeal on Friday, 29 March, to locate a missing boy, Daniel Alaby.

“At 18:23hrs that evening officers looking for Daniel found a child in the River Thames. Officers pulled the child from the water and administered CPR prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

“The child, who is believed to be Daniel, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He was pronounced dead at hospital later that evening.”

They added that Daniel’s family is being supported by police officers and that there is no evidence to suggest that any other person was involved.

Tributes flooded in to the young boy with the tight-knit Thamesmead community united in grief on Saturday.

Reverend Sally Willett posted on Facebook: “There will be a book of condolences available for the community to sign, in memory of Daniel Alaby, at West Thamesmead Community Church’s Church’s Easter Eggstravaganza, at Heronsgate School today, 2-4pm.

“Our deepest sympathy, love and prayers, go out to his family, friends and the community at this tragic time.”

Anyone who may have seen Daniel on Friday evening is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC ref 4592/29MAR24.