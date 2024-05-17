Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 100 people have attended the funeral of a “gentle spirited and peace-loving” teenager who died in a sword attack in east London.

Daniel Anjorin, 14, died near his home as he walked to school in Hainault on 30 April in an attack which also left four people injured – including two police officers. Daniel’s funeral was held at Jubilee Church in Ilford on Friday morning.

Pastor Tope Koleoso, who led the funeral service, said it was “gentle”, “peaceful” and a “celebration of Daniel’s life”.

Daniel died after being attacked with a sword on April 30 (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The service today was befitting of Daniel in every way, because he was a gentle-spirited and just a peace-loving boy,” he said. “So the service kind of captured that. It was a gentle moment. It was peaceful. And yet it was a celebration of Daniel’s life.”

Mr Koleoso added that people “from all walks of life” attended the service including people who had flown in from abroad, teachers and students from his school, members of the church and Daniel’s youth group.

“It was great to have representatives from the school, teachers and students and just to hear how Daniel in school was brilliant and bright and responsive, obedient,” he added.

“He loved football, and Arsenal, thanks to them for the tribute they gave the other day that was appropriate and good. And so that’s who he was he was about to take his grade six piano and so on. And so he was a fun loving and peaceful child.”

Mr Koleoso said that the Anjorin family has been a part of Jubilee Church for more than 15 years and Daniel was baptised there.

A funeral director carries a floral tribute inset with a photograph of Daniel Anjorin ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

He said the family is “fully integrated into the life of the church”, adding “and that’s why what’s touched them touches the whole church.

“But we’ve sought to play our parts pastorally in being there for them. And their groups have been going into their homes and taking food, paying their respects and then the whole church praying for them.

“So we’ve been as close as is necessary to give our condolences and yet giving them space for them to grieve well and come through it.”

Following the funeral, Daniel’s family said the teenager would be “forever missed”.

In a statement posted on the church’s website, they said: “We extend our deepest appreciation to all who have stood by us, sharing in our sorrow and offering solace. Your presence, both at the funeral and in spirit, has been a source of immense comfort.”

Adults and teenagers attended the service and a number brought bunches of flowers.

After the service, Daniel’s coffin was placed in the funeral hearse and was surrounded by bunches of flowers.

His funeral was held at Jubilee Church in Ilford this morning ( Getty Images )

Floral tributes were also placed on top of Daniel’s coffin, one of which included his picture in the middle. Dozens of emotional mourners watched on from outside the church as the funeral hearse drove away.

A Go Fund Me page set up in Daniel’s honour on behalf of Grace Anjorin has so far received more than £150,000.

A message from “Mr and Mrs Anjorin and family” posted on the page thanked the community for its emotional and financial support.

Daniel’s coffin being carried into the service ( Getty Images )

“In the wake of our son Daniel’s tragic death we wish to thank you for your support which has been a source of comfort and strength to our family”, they said. “We deeply appreciate your generous donation.

“Due to the trauma of Daniel’s death particularly on his siblings we have decided to use the donation provided towards establishing a new family home.

“This home will not only provide a place of solace and gathering for our family but will also stand as a lasting tribute to Daniel’s legacy.”

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, the family previously said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.”

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, of Newham, east London, has been charged with Daniel’s murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.