Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brother tried to save boy, 14, who vanished after jumping waves in River Mersey

Daniel Halliday had been swimming in the River Mersey with his older brother and friends when he was thought to have been caught by a current

Barney Davis
Tuesday 02 July 2024 22:33
Comments
Daniel Halliday went missing while playing in the River Mersey with his brother and friends on Sunday
Daniel Halliday went missing while playing in the River Mersey with his brother and friends on Sunday (Family handout)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The family of a boy who disappeared after jumping waves with his brother have spoken of their devastation.

Daniel Halliday, 14, was thought to have been swept away in a strong current in the River Mersey, near Crosby Beach in Waterloo, on Sunday despite his older brother trying to save him.

A family statement said: “Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us.

“Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother, who tried to save him, but the current was too strong.

“Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson. The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Mr Halliday’s older brother tried to save him before he was swept away near to Crosby Beach in Waterloo
Mr Halliday’s older brother tried to save him before he was swept away near to Crosby Beach in Waterloo (Getty Images)

The teenager’s family is being supported by specially trained Merseyside Police officers.

Merseyside-based charity An Hour For Others added: “Daniel was a big part of our children’s groups for the last two years and we shared so many amazing memories together.

“Daniel was a unique little soul and always loved having a laugh with staff and kids. He got involved in everything and got so much from our little community, he absolutely loved going to Wales last year and we’ll always remember our special two days.

“We are all numb at the minute trying to make sense of what’s happened. We are in contact with Daniel’s family and will be supporting them throughout, out of respect for Daniel’s family we ask that they have privacy at this time as they deal with what’s happened.”

Emergency services were first called to the waterside at Waterloo, in Merseyside, at around 7pm on Sunday to reports of the teenager going missing while swimming in the River Mersey, near a radar tower on Crosby Beach, with a group of friends.

Daniel’s brother and friends had come out of the river but had become separated from him and he has not been seen since.

A search was carried out by HM Coastguard but he could not be located.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in