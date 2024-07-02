Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The family of a boy who disappeared after jumping waves with his brother have spoken of their devastation.

Daniel Halliday, 14, was thought to have been swept away in a strong current in the River Mersey, near Crosby Beach in Waterloo, on Sunday despite his older brother trying to save him.

A family statement said: “Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us.

“Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother, who tried to save him, but the current was too strong.

“Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson. The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Mr Halliday’s older brother tried to save him before he was swept away near to Crosby Beach in Waterloo ( Getty Images )

The teenager’s family is being supported by specially trained Merseyside Police officers.

Merseyside-based charity An Hour For Others added: “Daniel was a big part of our children’s groups for the last two years and we shared so many amazing memories together.

“Daniel was a unique little soul and always loved having a laugh with staff and kids. He got involved in everything and got so much from our little community, he absolutely loved going to Wales last year and we’ll always remember our special two days.

“We are all numb at the minute trying to make sense of what’s happened. We are in contact with Daniel’s family and will be supporting them throughout, out of respect for Daniel’s family we ask that they have privacy at this time as they deal with what’s happened.”

Emergency services were first called to the waterside at Waterloo, in Merseyside, at around 7pm on Sunday to reports of the teenager going missing while swimming in the River Mersey, near a radar tower on Crosby Beach, with a group of friends.

Daniel’s brother and friends had come out of the river but had become separated from him and he has not been seen since.

A search was carried out by HM Coastguard but he could not be located.