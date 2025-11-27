Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dara Ó Briain has become the latest star to back The Independent’s campaign to launch SafeCall, the vital lifeline for missing young people in crisis.

The comedian and TV presenter urged the public to donate to the appeal, which reached more than £75,000 in donations over the weekend, as momentum builds behind efforts to set up the free, round-the-clock service.

Alongside the charity Missing People, this publication is aiming to raise £165,000 to fund a service designed by young people, for young people, to help reach the 70,000 children who disappear every year in the UK.

Throwing his support behind the campaign, Mr Ó Briain said: “I’m proud to join The Independent and Missing People to support SafeCall, an urgently needed lifeline which will get children off the streets and into safety.

“That 70,000 young people go missing every year in the UK is a shocking fact – and one that we can come together to change. With your help, children will no longer be alone, out of immediate danger and helped into safer futures.”

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

open image in gallery Dara Ó Briain has become the latest star to back The Independent ’s campaign to launch the desperately needed lifeline SafeCall for missing young people in crisis ( BBC )

The charity currently reaches about one in four of the 70,000 children reported missing each year – and with readers’ support, SafeCall aims to reach many more.

The new service will provide advice, guidance and a route to safety for children in danger of disappearing or already missing, who are at risk of exploitation or harm. Many disappear repeatedly or because of issues linked to exploitation, family breakdown, or mental health. SafeCall will offer them a dedicated helpline, WhatsApp channel, chatbot and website.

Mr Ó Briain’s call to action comes after Sir Keir Starmer hailed the campaign over the weekend. The prime minister said that all young people “deserve safety” as he urged the public to donate to the cause.

They have both joined actor and writer Sir Stephen Fry, campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen, former England captain Sir David Beckham and the crime writer Sir Ian Rankin, who are among the other prominent figures backing the appeal.

Mr Ó Briain is an Irish stand-up comedian, as well as a writer and popular TV presenter, famous in both Irish and British comedy and TV. He is beloved for his witty, observational humour delivered in a quick-fire manner, and many will know him as the former long-standing host of the topical panel show Mock the Week.

The comedian’s support for SafeCall comes as part of a long history of his backing various important causes, including homelessness, medical charities, and Irish community support. He is an ambassador for The Passage, a UK charity that supports homeless people, and he set a new Guinness World Records title for ‘highest stand-up comedy gig in the world’ in support of Comic Relief in 2011.

open image in gallery The charity currently reaches about one in four of the 70,000 children reported missing each year – with readers’ support, SafeCall aims to reach many more ( Missing People )

Jo Youle, chief executive of Missing People, said: “Children facing harm or exploitation often feel invisible. SafeCall will be shaped by their voices – offering a safe, confidential space where they’re heard, supported and protected. Built on over 30 years of experience, this new service is designed by young people for the challenges they face today. Together, we’re building a legacy of care, protection and hope. Together, we will change young lives.”

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, said: “I am so proud to launch this campaign with Missing People. With the help of our readers and supporters, we can make a real difference in tackling the crisis of missing children in this country.”

Please donate now to The Independent and Missing People’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to create a free, nationwide service helping vulnerable children find safety and support.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help