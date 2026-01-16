Nurse hails ‘victory for common sense’ after trans changing room ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of a group of nurses who complained about sharing single-sex changing rooms with a trans colleague said “this is a victory for common sense and for every woman who simply wants to feel safe at work” after an employment tribunal ruled they had suffered harassment.

Eight members of the Day Surgery Unit at Darlington Memorial Hospital brought a claim against County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust after Rose Henderson, who was born male but identifies as a woman, was allowed to use the women’s changing facilities.

In a judgment handed down to the parties on Friday, an employment tribunal found the nurses suffered harassment which violated their dignity and created “a hostile, intimidating, humiliating and degrading environment for them”.

Employment Judge Seamus Sweeney said: “The trust subjected the claimants to harassment related to sex and gender reassignment by permitting the claimants’ biological male, trans woman colleague to use the female changing room and requiring the claimants to share that changing room without providing suitable alternative facilities.”

The ruling said the trust also subjected the nurses to harassment by not taking their concerns seriously, adding: “This included referring to the need for the claimants to be educated on trans rights and to broaden their mindsets, the later provision of inadequate and unsuitable changing facilities for those who objected to sharing the female changing room with that colleague.”

Judge Sweeney said: “The above conduct had the effect of violating the dignity of the claimants and creating a hostile, intimidating, humiliating and degrading environment for them.”

The tribunal hearings in Newcastle last year heard evidence from the nurses, the trust and Rose before the panel adjourned the proceedings in November to consider its findings.

Darlington nurse Bethany Hutchison led the claim against County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust over its policy of allowing a transgender colleague to use female changing rooms.

After the tribunal judgment in Newcastle, she said: “This is a victory for common sense and for every woman who simply wants to feel safe at work.”

Ms Hutchison said: “Women deserve access to single-sex spaces without fear or intimidation.

“Forcing us to undress in front of a man was not only degrading but dangerous.

“Today’s ruling sends a clear message: the NHS cannot ignore women’s rights in the name of ideology.

“We stood up because we knew this was wrong. No woman should be forced to choose between her job and her safety.

“This ruling is a turning point, and we will keep fighting until every woman in the NHS is guaranteed the dignity and protection she deserves.”

The Darlington nurses’ claim was supported by the Christian Legal Centre, whose chief executive Andrea Williams said: “This judgment exposes the extent to which the NHS hierarchy has been captured by extreme gender ideology and its willingness to sacrifice women’s safety and dignity in order to uphold it.

“Allowing a man into a female-only space because he claims to be a woman violates human dignity, common sense, the law of the land and biblical truth.

“The NHS and the Government should now give up their sabotage of clear judicial decisions and abide by the law which acknowledges that men are men and women are women.”

The nurses claimed that Rose stared at colleagues in the female changing rooms, repeatedly asked one of them why she was not getting changed and walked round the room in boxer shorts.

In response, Rose told the panel “I am not the individual (the claimants) have painted me to be”, and described how “upsetting” it had been to see “hordes of people” posting insults online after the case came to public attention.

The nurses brought a claim for harassment, victimisation and indirect sex discrimination.

In its judgment, the tribunal found that Rose had not personally harassed or victimised the claimants.

The tribunal concluded that, “by permitting a biological male, trans woman to use the female changing room” the trust was in breach of workplace regulations “and had infringed the claimants’ right to respect for private life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights”.

The judgment said the trust’s policy in relation to the changing rooms “put women at a particular disadvantage when compared to men, in that women are more likely than men to experience feelings or apprehensions of, fear, distress and/or humiliation by, in effect, being required to change their clothes in front of a member of the opposite sex”.

“The claimants were all put to that disadvantage,” it said.

A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are taking time to review the judgment carefully and will comment further once we have had the opportunity to consider it in full.”

The judgment follows nurse Sandie Peggie’s partial victory last month in her claim against her employer, NHS Fife, after she complained about being forced to share changing facilities with transgender doctor Beth Upton at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital in December 2023.