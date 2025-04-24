Girl, 10, died crossing stream on school trip after being swept away by mudslide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 10-year-old girl suffocated on a school trip after a mudslide swept her off her feet and carried her 20ft down the stream she was crossing, an inquest has heard.

Leah Harrison, from Darlington, was on an instructor-led walk at an outdoor activity centre when a mudslide came down a bank and hit her, leaving her face-down in thick mud.

An inquest heard the Year 6 pupil was out with a group in rainy weather when the “tragic accident” happened at Carlton Bank on the edge of the North York Moors on May 22 last year.

Leah had been on a three-day residential trip with other children from Mount Pleasant Primary School at the Carlton Adventure centre, which is run by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Opening the inquest to jurors at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, assistant coroner Paul Appleton said Leah was crossing a stream when a mudslide collided with her, leaving her “submerged in thick mud” and initial attempts to release her from the mud were unsuccessful.

She was taken to James Cook University Hospital where she was confirmed to be deceased, Mr Appleton said.

He told jurors the inquest would examine the nature of the activity Leah was on, planning for the activity and the weather conditions on May 22.

The school’s headteacher, Joanne Blackham, told an inquest the mudslide “came out of nowhere” and “just took (Leah) away,” saying: “We didn’t hear it, we couldn’t see it.”

Ms Blackham said there had “not been so much as a broken toe” on previous, regular trips to the centre.

She said she had got to know Leah well on the first day of the trip and was “really impressed with her resilience and her character”.

Ms Blackham said: “She was absolutely loving the time at Carlton, she really pushed herself out of her comfort zone.”

She told the inquest she had no concerns about the weather that morning, saying: “It was just a rainy day.”

She added the path they were on was “one we used all the time” and there were no issues crossing the stream before.

Senior activities officer at the centre, Paul Godwin, described the weather on the day as “misty and drizzly” but said it did not cause him any concern “as countless groups have gone out to do that activity in similar conditions if not worse”.

Reading his statement at the inquest, Mr Godwin said: “I have seen these conditions countless times so it was of no real concern.

“It is my opinion on that particular day, on that particular activity, what happened to Leah could not be predicted and could not be avoided. There was no difference in conditions from identical times this activity has been carried out safely.”

The inquest heard there was a Met Office yellow weather warning in place that day, which Mr Godwin said meant “everything should be okay but obviously, a bit of caution, and keep away from low lying areas”.

He said there was “no prior indication any such risk (of mudslides) might ever arise in the area”.

The inquest heard Leah died from traumatic asphyxiation after coming to rest face-down in thick mud, which prevented her being able to breathe.

A statement from pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton said Leah did not inhale any mud as the lower part of her face was covered by her waterproof coat, but that the coat also prevented her from breathing as it was pressed against her nose and mouth.

A statement from Leah’s mother Michelle Harrison said her daughter was “a kind, loving, caring, considerate girl” with “the most gorgeous, infectious smile” and a passion for football, whose dream was one day to play for England.

She said: “In the days leading up to the tragic accident on May 22, Leah had been poorly with tonsillitis … I was undecided as to whether I should let her go, with her being poorly, but she seemed to pick up by the afternoon.”

Ms Harrison said Leah was “so excited” to go on the trip when she dropped her off at school.

The statement read: “I gave her the biggest kiss and cuddle and told her to have the best time. That was the last time I saw my daughter alive.”

The inquest continues.