Wealthy landowners lose Supreme Court case to restrict wild camping on Dartmoor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wealthy landowning couple have lost a Supreme Court case to restrict wild camping on Dartmoor - in the latest twist in the dispute over public access to the commons.

The bitter dispute began when Alexander and Diana Darwall argued that some campers were causing problems to livestock and the environment.

The couple, who keep cattle on a 3,450-acre estate in the southern part of Dartmoor, won a High Court case two years ago to stop wild camping on the national park in Devon, without landowner consent.

But that ruling was overturned at the Court of Appeal just seven months months later - and on Wednesday, the Darwalls lost their challenge against it at the Supreme Court.

Mr Darwall, a multi-millionaire hedge fund manager who purchased the 4,000 acre Blachford estate in southern Dartmoor in 2013, did not want to make comment, when approached by The Independent.

South Devon Lib Dem MP Caroline Voaden said she was “absolutely thrilled”, while campaign group The Stars are for Everyone said the ruling was a “relief”.

The case all hinged on the interpretation of the Dartmoor Commons Act 1985, which says “the public shall have the right of access to the commons on foot and on horseback for the purpose of open-air recreation” on the commons.

open image in gallery Alexander Darwall had argued that some campers caused problems for livestock and the environment on Dartmoor ( Edison )

Lawyers for Mr and Mrs Darwall said the wording in the Act implied only walking and horse riding were allowed. They even argued that having a picnic without landowner permission could constitute as trespassing.

But in their Supreme Court judgment, Lords Sales and Stephens said the concept of “open-air recreation” was wide.

“The word ‘recreation’ is used here without qualification as to the form which it should take,” they ruled. “It is not confined to recreation taken by means of walking or riding.”

The high-profile case is seen as a test case for countryside access, with campaigners hopeful it will now mean greater access rights for walkers and campers across the country. While wild camping is allowed in large parts of Scotland, Dartmoor is the only place in England it is allowed without requiring permission from a landowner.

South Devon Lib Dem MP Caroline Voaden told The Independent: “I’m absolutely thrilled with this ruling. It is a vindication of something we’ve all known for a long time.

“Now this is over, I hope we can begin work to extend our right to wild camp beyond Dartmoor. In opposition, Labour spoke about extending the right to wild camp across the UK. I hope they will put those words into action and expand access rights for walkers and campers across the country.”

open image in gallery Labour MP for Stroud, Simon Opher (left), Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon, Caroline Voaden (third left), Labour MP for Bolton West, Phil Brickell (second right) and Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen, Andy McNae (right) joined campaigners outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday ( PA Wire )

Dartmoor National Park, designated in 1951, covers a 368-square-mile area which features areas of unenclosed, privately-owned moorland where locals can put livestock.

Campaign groups The Stars are for Everyone and Right to Roam called on the government for stronger legislation to protect public rights to nature.

Lewis Winks, from The Stars are for Everyone, said: “ The verdict is a relief and huge win for the thousands of people who have campaigned so hard to retain the right to wild camp on Dartmoor.

“The fact that one wealthy landowner was able to temporarily remove a right that belonged to everyone demonstrates how England’s system of access is utterly broken.”

In written submissions to the Supreme Court hearing, Timothy Morshead KC, for the Darwalls, said the couple are “not motivated by a desire to stop camping on Dartmoor”, but by a desire to protect the moor as stewards of the land.

But in the judgement following Wednesday’s ruling, Lord Sales and Lord Stephens said powers held by the Dartmoor National Park Authority allowed the body to prevent “problematic camping” through bylaws and notices.

They concluded: “The legislation puts in place the means for public regulation of use of the commons which is in practice likely to be more effective in protecting the land than attempts by private persons to challenge such use through themselves having to confront people on their land and then bring a claim in private law.”