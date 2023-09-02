Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A walker is adamant he spotted a big cat roaming on Dartmoor and says he has the picture to prove it.

Jon, aged in his 30s, is sure he caught a glimpse of a wild beast on a recent trip.

The walker, who does not want to give his full name over online trolling fear, says he and his family were so unnerved by the sighting they quickly left the scene.

And on the way back to their car they stumbled upon a half-eaten deer carcass, he claims.

Jon, from Devon, said: “Whatever it was, my concern was that I didn’t want it to come towards us.

“When I first saw it, I stopped straight away and told my family ‘Don’t panic and stay where you are. I think there’s a big cat or dog up ahead’.

“It just felt a bit surreal and quite strange that my first thought was ‘big cat’.

“I managed to get my phone out and got a picture just in my hand before it walked along a bit and ran into the woods.

“It had a huge tail, which must have been a metre long with some white on the end.”

The family were walking to Fernworthy Reservoir on 27 August when they encountered the suspected big cat.

Jon said he initially believed it to be a stray dog. However, after watching the mystery animal move, he realised it more closely resembled a large cat.

After noticing the nearby family, he says the creature walked further up the path and over the brow of the hill, before stopping with just its head visible.

The family decided to turn around and walk to nearby Grey Wethers stone circle – but had to head back into the forest at a different point to get there.

And on the way Jon claims they made the morbid discovery of an half-eaten deer carcass next to the path.

Jon said: “We go walking on Dartmoor all the time and have done for years.

“We were walking up one of the tracks with wife, son and Labrador when quite far ahead I saw something which I assumed was a dog, but it looked massive.

“It started walking around slowly then saw me, stood there and looked at me and then started casually walking away.

“I’m quite a calm character so I thought I was seeing things and remained calm as I had my dog and child with me and didn’t want to panic them.

“I thought I was seeing a massive dog but my brain knew it wasn’t as it was so bulky at the back end, the rear legs and back end were as bulky as the front end and it looked very powerful and big.

“We decided to turn around as we had our one-year-old Labrador and our child with us.

“We decided to walk back into the forest maybe a quarter of a mile further up and straight away my son said ‘what’s that?’.

“There was a half-eaten deer carcass just off the path in the woods and in the path there were quite a few bones about four to six inches long with broken bones from a rib cage.

“We then had to walk through thick woodland to get back to the car and while we were walking, we heard a roar.

“We thought we were going mad.”

Big cat ‘sightings’ have happened all over the UK - although conclusive proof of their existence has never been found.

Recent claims have been made about ‘leopard DNA’ being discovered in Gloucestershire.

However, a scientist said earlier this week the existence of big cats in the UK is unlikely due to the lack of sheep maulings, according to Devon Live.

Reporting by SWNS.