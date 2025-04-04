Sir David Attenborough reflects on almost being 99 in new documentary trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir David Attenborough reflects on what he has learned across his almost 99 years of life in the trailer for a new documentary celebrating the ocean.

Ocean With David Attenborough sees the veteran broadcaster speak about the importance of saving the sea, as well as his hope that it can recover.

Sequences in the trailer feature coral reefs, gigantic icebergs, and the open ocean, with Sir David speaking from a windy and expansive beach.

The naturalist and broadcaster, who is known for BBC documentaries including Wild Isles and the Planet Earth series, turns 99 on May 8 – which is when the documentary will become available in cinemas.

He says in the video: “After living for nearly 100 years on this planet, I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.

“Through the course of my life we have been on a voyage of ocean discovery. Only now are we understanding what it means for the future of our world.

“What we have found could change everything, for once you’ve truly seen the sea, you’ll never look at earth in the same way again.

“The ocean is our planet’s life support system and our greatest ally against climate catastrophe.

“Yet it’s at a cross roads. We are draining the life from our ocean. Today it is in such poor health, I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.

“The ocean can recover faster than we had ever imagined. It can bounce back to life.”

He adds: “It may not just recover, but thrive beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.

“This is the story of our ocean and how we must write its next chapter together.

“For if we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet I’m sure that nothing is more important.”

The film’s world premiere will take place at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, London on Tuesday May 6.

The film will show oceans across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania and demonstrate the methods used to reverse harmful human activity along coral reefs, mangroves, coastal communities, fish farms, marine sanctuaries and other habitats.

It will be shown worldwide, including at cinemas in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands, from May 8.

Ocean With David Attenborough will be available globally on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu later in the year.