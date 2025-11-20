David Beckham to design King’s Foundation garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham has spoken of how “rewarding” gardening can be as it was announced he assist in designing the King’s Foundation garden at next year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The former Manchester United and England footballer will support horticulturist and TV presenter Frances Tophill with the design.

Sir David will be involved in the project as an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, which is working with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) to create the garden.

Named The RHS and The King’s Foundation Curious Garden, it aims to encourage visitors to discover the joy of getting curious about gardening and the vital contribution plants make to the health of people, places and the planet.

Sir David, who has shared his interest in gardening on social media, said: “My love for the countryside started when I was a child visiting my grandparents.

“I’ve experienced how rewarding gardening can be and that’s why I’m looking forward to working with The RHS and The King’s Foundation on their Curious Garden at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

open image in gallery

“I hope we inspire people to get outside into nature and to try something new.”

Gardeners’ World presenter Tophill said: “I’m thrilled to be working with everyone involved to bring my first Chelsea garden to life and really explore my own curiosity about plants and their vital role in bringing health to people and to planet.”

Broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh will also be involved in the project for the flower show, which runs from May 19 to 23.

He said: “Aside from celebrating the real joy that gardening brings to our lives, we will be highlighting how simply growing more plants helps mitigate both the biodiversity and climate crises, and, therefore, why gardeners, from enthusiastic new gardeners to incredible skilled horticulturists, are more important today than ever.”

The King’s Foundation works to build sustainable communities and transform lives through practical education programmes and projects.

Part of the charity’s work is to encourage the next generation to learn in and from nature, with gardening courses offered at The King’s Foundation headquarters at Dumfries House, East Ayrshire.

open image in gallery

Garden apprentices and trainees from both The King’s Foundation’s gardens and the RHS will be invited to be involved with the Chelsea garden.

The project will also celebrate the specialist traditional skills of The King’s Foundation students and graduates, such as woodwork.