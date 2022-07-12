An indefinite restraining order has been placed on the stalker of David Beckham after she went to his daughter’s school claiming to be her mother and saying the footballer’s sperm had been fused with her eggs.

Sharon Bell, 58, has also been sectioned for stalking the family at their Oxfordshire and London homes between July and November last year.

She went to the school of 11-year-old Harper Beckham on November 19 last year carrying a couple of books and a teddy bear in her bag.

When questioned by a member of staff she said she was Harper’s mother and had come to collect her adding: “A lot of people don’t know this but David’s sperm was fused with my eggs.”

She also offered her cinema card when she was asked for ID.

Arizuna Asante, prosecuting the case at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, said that Victoria Beckham was scared to leave the home.

He said: “She is anxious about her safety. She is now scared to go out. It has made it hard for her.”

“She is worried, especially when Harper goes on school trips.”

Describing the time that Bell turned up at Harper’s school, he read out a statement from Victoria Beckham in which she said: “Harper went to school as usual.

“The school called me asking if Harper could be collected early. I went with security.

“At the school the police attended and arrested the female. I did not speak to her but saw her as we were leaving.

“I have not seen her before or recognise her. The incident made me feel upset and frightened.”

Bell also sent handwritten letters to Mr Beckham in which she claimed to be Harper’s mother and was asking after her.

One, dated October 5, 2021 read: “I want to thank you for your support when I had a smear test just over two years ago.

“I really want to chat with you David. I felt so much pain, I was very sore and was bleeding a little.

“I am sending a couple more books to Harper at your London address so please make sure she gets them.

“I am at the doctors for some blood tests and I was wondering if you would like to wait outside in your car and then we can have a chat.

“Remember, anyone else would have taken you to court for stealing money from my role numbers and drug rape.

“And if **** knew he would chop your head off. But I do love you and have done since we were children.

“I would have loved to have spent Christmas with you. I would love to see my daughter and I hope she is OK.”

Bell, of Boundary Way, Watford, was found to have been stalking the Beckham family and has been placed in a psychiatric institution.

She is also subject to an indefinite Stalking Protection Order preventing her from contacting any of the Beckham family.

Making the order, District Judge Michael Snow said: “These are very tight controls designed to protect the Beckham family from Ms Bell. However, I should only make an order if it is necessary.

“Unless there is a significant scientific breakthrough, her condition is not going to improve. Therefore, it makes her current behaviour highly likely in the future.”