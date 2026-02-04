‘No policing failure’ over Regency Hotel murder 10 years ago – detective

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is not a failure of policing that no-one has been convicted for the gangland-related murder of David Byrne at a Dublin hotel 10 years ago, a senior detective has said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland said the Regency Hotel shooting was “the worst organised crime-related attack in the history of the State”.

He said as a result of “law enforcement actions”, there were no organised crime firearms-related murders in Ireland last year for the first time in recent years – and contrary to other European countries.

Mr Byrne, 33, died after being shot six times at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at Dublin’s Regency Hotel on February 5 2016, in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

A judge of the non-jury Special Criminal Court said the attack “sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin” and resulted in a “series of callous murders”.

Gerry “The Monk” Hutch was found not guilty of Mr Byrne’s murder by the non-jury court in April 2023.

He later ran as an candidate in the 2024 general election.

Although several people have been before the courts in relation to the high-profile attack, no-one has been convicted of Mr Byrne’s murder.

Detective Boland, of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said a total of 17 people had been arrested in relation to the investigation and four men had been convicted in relation to the murder, with a fifth man sentenced for firearm-related matters.

He said that two other trials had resulted in an acquittal and charges being dropped, and an eighth suspect was sought to be extradited before he died from an illness.

Asked if the lack of prosecutions for the murder of Mr Byrne was a policing failure or a source of regret, Detective Boland said it was not.

“I don’t see it as a policing failure,” he told reporters in Dublin on Wednesday.

“On the other hand, how lucky are we? Thankfully, we live in a democratic society where everybody is innocent until they are proven guilty, and that we can’t find people guilty by media or personal opinion.

“We live in a society where we can still bring people to courts. We can prosecute people, even on this occasion, in the Special Criminal Court, which is which has often come under, I believe, unjustified criticism on many occasions and people can be found not guilty.

“From a policing perspective, we don’t see it as a failure, as I say, there’s still five people have been convicted in relation to serious offences in relation to that murder.

“There’s one person who wasn’t presented before the courts due to the natural progression of terminal illness, and there are many issues, so there’s only so much that An Garda Siochana can actually do in relation to an investigation.”

He added: “There is no regrets. We’re very professional in the manner in which we approach investigations.

“They’re not approached in a personal means or anything like that, because if you were, you lose sight of the actual goal.”

He appealed to anyone who may have information that could help their investigation to come forward.

“We’ve seen in the past people who engaged in, even in recent years, in very serious crimes that led to deaths. Who have had to carry that burden with them themselves, and have, many years later, walked into Garda stations and admitted their roles and given evidence because it’s a burden that people have to carry themselves.

“This attack in the Regency Hotel is the worst organised crime related attack in the history of this State.

“It’s also the greatest failure by the people who planned it and carried it out, because it did not achieve anything except increased the numbers of people who were eventually killed.

“The important thing to emphasise is the number of innocent people who were eventually killed, because it almost became killing for the sake of killing.”