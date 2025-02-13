Whereabouts of Attorney General raised after complaint peers ‘never see him’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Questions have been asked at Westminster over the whereabouts of Attorney General Lord Hermer as records show he has spoken just four times at the despatch box since taking up his role last summer.

Contributions by the Government’s top law officer in the House of Lords include making his maiden speech in July.

In response to a query in the upper chamber why peers “never seem to see” the Labour Cabinet member, a minister said she saw him “pretty regularly”.

Lord Hermer’s appointment has faced criticism in Parliament, amid concerns over how his previous legal work, including representing former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, could result in possible conflicts of interest in his current role.

The Attorney General last month confirmed he has recused himself from advising ministers on “certain matters” but could not give details as he was bound by convention.

As he is not an elected MP, he cannot appear in the House of Commons to be quizzed by MPs.

Questions are instead fielded in the elected chamber by his colleague, Solicitor General Lucy Rigby.

When former prime minister Lord David Cameron made a shock return to the then Tory Cabinet back in 2023 as foreign secretary and took a peerage, he was subjected to a special monthly question time in the House of Lords.

However, Lord Hermer has not had to face a similar scrutiny session.

His attendance was questioned as Conservative former MEP Lord Balfe raised a legal point over the move by the Labour Government to reset relations with Brussels following Brexit.

Speaking during the repeat of a statement on UK-EU relations, the Tory peer said: “I wonder if the minister could explain to us why we never seem to see the Attorney General in this House because he is constantly telling us how important international law is?

“Maybe he could explain to us why we have this obsession with not being involved in any way with European law?”

In relation to Lord Hermer's presence or otherwise in the House, I see him pretty regularly. So I have no idea where Lord Balfe is when the Attorney General is in the House Baroness Twycross

Lord Balfe added: “If we are going to reset our relations with Europe we are going to find it very difficult to do so without accepting some form of adjudication and that means some form of legal framework.

“Could the minister tell us exactly what the thinking is that we can get a reset without any agreement on any legal structure to enforce it?”

Responding, Labour frontbencher Baroness Twycross said: “I am not going to give a blow-by-blow account of ongoing discussions.”

She added: “In relation to Lord Hermer’s presence or otherwise in the House, I see him pretty regularly.

“So I have no idea where Lord Balfe is when the Attorney General is in the House.

“I would suggest if he wants him to answer questions, I suggest you put appropriate questions into the ballot.”