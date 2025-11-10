Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby has criticised the BBC's internal culture, stating it "needs attention and always has done" following recent high-profile resignations.

The former Question Time host described the ongoing controversy engulfing the broadcaster as "ridiculous" during an interview with Channel 4 News, emphasising the necessity of addressing the BBC's culture amid accusations of left-wing bias.

His remarks come in the wake of the departures of director-general Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness over the weekend.

Their resignations followed allegations that clips of US President Donald Trump’s speech in Washington, delivered ahead of the 6 January 2021 riots, had been selectively edited.

Critics said the footage, broadcast in Trump: A Second Chance? by the BBC the week before last year’s US election, were misleading and removed a section where the US president said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

Mr Trump has since threatened a billion-dollar legal action against the broadcaster over the editing of the Panorama documentary.

Dimbleby, whose father and brother also had careers at the broadcaster, said: “I have no idea why that wasn’t addressed as soon as it was spotted, because it’s obviously a disgrace and should have been.”

The 87-year-old went on to call the edit “ridiculous”, adding: “It should have been corrected at the time, and the editor of Panorama should have been fired, in my view, if he knew it was done. It’s ridiculous.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie, pictured, and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness resigned over the weekend ( PA Archive )

When asked if he believes there is a problem with bias within the BBC, the broadcaster told Channel 4: “I think the culture of the BBC needs attention and always has done.

“I don’t think you can conclude though that simply because people have been to university and are middle class and educated, they should have some particular political bias, which is what the far right accuses the BBC of having.”

He also commented on Sir Robbie Gibb’s position on the BBC board being called into question, and said: “You can’t just get rid of people like Robbie Gibb.

“I think he should come out in the open and say what he thinks. I think he prefers to work behind the scenes, but that he should sort of rule the roost somehow, or it should be thought that it’s a conspiracy by him.

“The board of governors can’t allow a conspiracy within the board.”

Sir Robbie served as director of communications for Theresa May when she was in Downing Street before his appointment to the broadcaster’s board.

The former broadcast journalist served in Number 10 for two years under the former Conservative prime minister and his appointment to the board of the BBC in 2021 was met with criticism.

The resignation of the two top bosses at the broadcaster has reignited criticism of Sir Robbie’s position, with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney saying his position “fuels that doubt and debate about the independence and the impartiality of the BBC”.

Dimbleby started his career with the BBC 60 years ago.

His father Richard was the BBC’s first war correspondent before becoming a leading commentator for the broadcaster.

His brother Jonathan also worked for the broadcaster, having hosted its political debate show Any Questions? for 32 years.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday evening, Jonathan Dimbleby, 81, described the situation as “an editorial mistake”, adding: “I think it was a serious error, it should’ve been picked up, and it should’ve been once it was identified, corrected and apologised for earlier than it was.

“I don’t think it is an institutional bias.”